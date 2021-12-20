Ten-term state Rep. Dave Hickernell, whose district stretches from Columbia Borough north to include parts of Dauphin County, announced Monday that he will not seek an 11th term next November. A Republican, he becomes the first legislator from the county to say he will forgo the 2022 election.

Hickernell, 62, said he made the decision “(a)fter much thought and consideration.”

“The support and encouragement I have received from so many is greatly appreciated and incredibly humbling,” he said in a statement. “I am thankful for the confidence placed in me by my friends and neighbors over the years.”

Hickernell’s 98th House District includes Columbia, Elizabethtown, Marietta and Mount Joy boroughs, as well as Conoy, East Donegal, West Donegal and West Hempfield townships, and a slice of southern Dauphin County. He currently lives in West Donegal Township and is the longest serving Republican legislator from the county.

The district borders are expected to change ahead of next fall’s election as the Legislature reapportions seats based on the 2020 Census. The first draft of the House redistricting plan would remove Columbia from the 98th as well as the Dauphin County portions, and replace them with the southwest corner of Lebanon County, specifically Mount Gretna Borough and South Annville and South Londonderry Townships.

First elected in 2002 after a successful primary challenge to then-Rep. Thomas Armstrong, Hickernell previously served as Lancaster County clerk of courts and worked as a legislative staff member. In the Legislature, he rose to become chairman of the House Tourism, Education, and Professional Licensure Committees.