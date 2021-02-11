Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams won’t appeal a Commonwealth Court decision granting the public access to new details about her office’s drug asset forfeiture program, she said Thursday.

LNP | LancasterOnline requested documentation of who won auctions for items seized in drug enforcement operations under Adams’ predecessor, now-Common Pleas Court Judge Craig Stedman. Stedman refused to turn over the documents, arguing that it would put the winners at risk.

A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel rejected that argument Wednesday, noting that the auctions are public — even to the former owners of the seized property — and saying there was “significant public interest” in monitoring the program and making sure law enforcement officials weren’t benefiting personally from property they seized on behalf of the government.

“We do not plan on appealing the decision and will comply in a timely manner,” Adams wrote in response to questions about the opinion.

Reporting by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker revealed questionable ways in which Stedman had administered the asset-forfeiture program, including using $21,000 in program assets to lease an SUV for himself.

Adams won the election to succeed Stedman in November 2019. She announced in June that she’d discovered that $150,000 was missing from the asset-forfeiture program’s fund. She said it appeared to be both theft and an inside job, and referred the matter to the state Attorney General’s Office for investigation.

The Attorney General’s Office declined to comment.