Lancaster County officials are hoping a pay boost and sign-on bonuses will help stem the loss of correctional officers at Lancaster County Prison.

The prison is currently down 62 officers from its full complement of 228. The shortage is being compounded by a new outbreak of COVID-19 that has affected at least 72 inmates and seven staff at the facility at 625 E. King St.

Inmates who test positive are being kept in isolation from other inmates, universal mask wearing is required and visitation has been paused.

On Tuesday, Chief Clerk Larry George and Patrick Mulligan, budget director for the county, proposed using a portion of the county’s $106 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help shore up the prison’s staff.

County officials will be meeting with leaders from the correctional officers’ union Wednesday afternoon to discuss the details and hope to have a plan to present to the commissioners by next Wednesday, George said.

“There is no doubt we need to do something,” Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said at the commissioners’ weekly work session on Tuesday. “I’m open to the idea of using (the American Rescue Plan Act). Obviously the devil is in the details, which we don’t know yet in terms of how much total we are talking about. … But I’m open to the idea because of the situation and we’ve got to do something.”

The county is proposing to provide hazard pay -- which is allowable under the act up to $25,000 per individual -- as a type of retention bonus for current officers who have been working during the pandemic. George also said the American Rescue Plan allows the county to use the funds for recruitment and hiring, and so the county would also look to use some to advertise open position and provide sign-on bonuses for new hires.

Exactly how much those bonuses will be has yet to be negotiated with the prison’s union. And how much the county would spend on recruitment efforts is also unclear at the moment, George said Tuesday.

Commissioner Craig Lehman said he feels that the 2020 CARES Act would provide more flexibility to fund the endeavor, as Mulligan and other county officials have expressed uneasiness with what they feel are still unclear guidelines from the U.S. Treasury Department on acceptable uses of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

But Commissioner Josh Parsons said that if the expense is allowable under the American Rescue Plan, the county should use that money and save the more flexible CARES funds for other uses.

Both are pools of federal money intended to help meet challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that arrived in Lancaster County in March 2020.

“This is a problem of the federal government’s making,” Parsons said of the difficulty with prison staffing. “We have inflation because we have massive amounts of money being thrown into the economy and then we have a problem where there are around 10 million open jobs in the United States with people not willing to fill them because we are disincentivizing them with the payment of enhanced unemployment benefits.”

Keeping a full complement at the prison has long been an issue. In April 2019, the county was down 20 correctional officers, according to data maintained by the county. In late March of this year, the county was down roughly 30 officers, according to data provided to LNP|LancasterOnline as part of an unrelated records request.

In 2018 the county acknowledged that part of the problem had to do with how it paid its officers and it implemented a plan to raise pay to $19 an hour by 2022. Starting pay for officers in Lancaster County is currently $18.50 an hour, compared to an average of over $21 an hour in surrounding counties, according to numbers gathered by Warden Cheryl Steberger.

Last week, Steberger announced that 63 inmates had recently tested positive for COVID-19 after a roughly three-month period without any reported cases. That number increased to 72 on Monday, with an additional seven staff testing positive as well.

She said that, so far, none of the cases had required hospitalization.

The prison has reimplemented mitigation measures, Steberger said, including isolation housing units for inmates who test positive and universal mask-wearing. The prison also paused all visitation and programming for the jailed population.