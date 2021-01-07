Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth has extended his order closing the Lancaster County Courthouse and Magisterial Courts to the public.

The order, which was set to expire on Monday, Jan. 11, has been extended through the end of business on Feb. 12.

Proceedings will continue remotely, and emergency in-person hearings may still be held in the event that there is no other alternative.

Criminal trials scheduled through Feb. 12 have been cancelled.

1.5.2021 Ashworth Order by Carter Walker on Scribd

