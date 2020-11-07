With nearly every vote cast in the general election already counted, Lancaster County elections officials on Friday discussed how special-case ballots will be handled.

These include 5,578 provisional votes cast in the county by voters who believed they are registered to vote but who didn’t appear in the official poll book or voter registration lists. Provisional ballots are also cast by voters who applied for a mail-in ballot but decided to vote in-person (and who failed to surrender the mail-in ballot to poll workers, as the law requires).

Processing those votes will take time, said Randall Wenger, the county’s chief elections clerk. County staff will work through the weekend and on the Veterans Day holiday to meet the Wednesday deadline for counties to finish canvassing all votes.

By law, staff must decide whether a voter was eligible to vote and if they are deemed to be, their provisional ballot will be counted.

Wenger also updated the elections board on other ballots that remain to be counted.

That includes as many as 2,000 mail-in ballots the county received by 8 p.m. Tuesday night but which had some sort of problem preventing them from being counted. Some were “naked ballots” -- mail-in ballots that arrive without the required secrecy envelope; these votes will not be counted, but instead will be marked as cancelled.

And then there are mail-in ballots that were postmarked before or on Election Day but did not arrive until after polls closed Tuesday. As of Friday afternoon, 630 such ballots had arrived.

They will be counted Wednesday, unless the U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of a Republican Party lawsuit seeking to invalidate any vote received after the election night deadline. Craig Lehman, the sole Democratic commissioner, maintained these ballots should be counted upon receipt, but kept aside, based on Department of State guidelines. Parsons and D’Agostino have said the county will comply with state deadlines and court rulings.

Starting Monday, staff will begin counting ballots cast by military members, federal workers and citizens living overseas. As of Friday morning, 1,044 such ballots had been received, though the number was expected to increase by Nov. 10, the deadline for these votes to be delivered.

Wenger said one ballot that arrived after polls closed was eliminated because it was delivered by FedEX; mail-in ballots must be delivered in person before the Election Day deadline or mailed via the U.S. Postal Service. Two ballots delivered in person to the elections office after the Tuesday deadline also won’t be counted.

The commissioners thanked Wenger and staff for the work they’ve done on a challenging election.

At the end of this month, Wenger is leaving his job with the county to become Rapho Township manager.



For related coverage: