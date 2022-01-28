Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino on Friday urged the state’s highest court to rule as soon as possible on whether the expanded vote-by-mail law passed in 2019 is constitutional, because “the clock is ticking on preparing for the primary election in May.”

D’Agostino and other top county officials said they were monitoring the status of a Commonwealth Court ruling issued early Friday that declared the law unconstitutional. The case is expected to be taken up by the state Supreme Court.

Until the high court rules, Lancaster County is bracing for another election cycle filled with “uncertainty and churn,” D’Agostino said in an email.

“It is incredibly frustrating and challenging for the elections office staff in this county, and every county, to not have very clear, simple rules that are decided well in advance,” said Josh Parsons, D’Agostino’s fellow commissioner.

Christa Miller, the county’s top election official, said in an emailed statement Friday that the county is watching the Act 77 case and, “as always, will work to ensure fair, transparent elections under the rules provided to us.”

Like the plaintiffs in the suit heard by the Commonwealth Court, Parsons and D'Agostino have been outspoken critics of the no-excuse mail ballot portion of Act 77 of 2019. Parsons pointed to a section of the Pennsylvania constitution that says all voters must cast their ballot at their assigned polling place unless a voter meets the criteria for an absentee ballot.

“Any objective observer who can read the PA Constitution would say it is clearly a correct legal ruling,” Parsons wrote in an email on Friday.

In addition to constitutionality questions, both D’Agostino and Parsons criticized the Wolf administration and the state Supreme Court for adding to the confusion on how the officials should count or accept mail ballots.

“In every election, all parties should know the ground rules well ahead of time,” Parsons said in an email. “Just like in financial systems, there must be standardized internal controls to rule out any possibility of illegal conduct. There can be no ambiguity. There can be no opportunity for counties to handle matters differently.”

Parsons, like many Republicans, criticized rulings and guidance issued in the weeks prior to the November 2020 election, specifically Department of State guidance allowing counties to contact voters whose mail-in ballots contained errors and allow them to fix them, and a Supreme Court decision that said absentee ballots must be counted if received up to three days after Election Day.

D’Agostino said elections officials and voters have been voicing concerns about no-excuse mail voting since 2020.

“Regardless of what one thinks of the premise of ‘no excuse’ mail ballot voting and the court decision, we can say that the last two years have been a trial run based on Act 77,” D’Agostino said in an email. “A large majority of voters and elections officials have weighed in and have said that it has not worked so well. Lesson learned. Any future election code changes must take into consideration the conduct of elections from those who conduct them, especially when it comes to timelines and vote integrity.”

Act 77 has also been a target of grassroots conservatives who argue that mail-in voting is too vulnerable to fraud and cost former President Donald Trump a win in the state in 2020. Trump’s larger effort to paint his loss as the result of widespread fraud – rejected across the board by federal and state courts – has only increased the appetite among his supporters for stricter voter ID laws, more restrictions on voting by mail, and more assertive scrutiny of voter registrations.

Friday’s Commonwealth Court ruling was issued by a Republican-majority panel of judges. Their ruling is widely expected to be overturned by the Supreme Court, where Democrats are in the majority.