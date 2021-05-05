Lancaster County commissioners and other officials unveiled a plot of land near the Conestoga River as a potential site for a new prison.

The land was discussed at length during the commissioners' meeting Wednesday. The proposed site is a plot of land on the Conestoga River south of the city, between the county park and Dirty Ol' Tavern. Referred to as the "Kreider site" named after the owner, it is a 75-acre plot that is currently used to grow corn.

The commissioners agree a new prison is needed; some parts of the current structure, located at 625 E. King St. in Lancaster, date back to the 1800s, with the most recent additions built in the 1990s.

County government reporter Carter Walker tweeted live as the commissioners and other officials discussed the new site.