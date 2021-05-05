The Lancaster County Commissioners are hoping that an undeveloped plot of land along the Conestoga River in Lancaster Township will be the future home of a new county prison.

The land, currently owned by Clyde and Shirley Kreider, is a 75-acre piece of farmland nestled between a horseshoe bend in the Conestoga, west of the county park and east of Route 222.

The county is offering the Kreider family $3 million for the property, but the deal would allow the county to back out if the land could not be properly zoned for use as a prison.

Parts of Lancaster County’s current prison at 625 E. King St. date back to before the Civil War, and there is broad agreement among elected and appointed county officials that it is time to replace it.

The county has not yet begun designing the new facility, and so exact specifications, time tables and pricing was not immediately available. However, based on previous studies of a new facility, the cost could range from $100 to $200 million.