Lancaster County has a new top elections official following the November, 2020, departure of Randall Wenger, who served as chief clerk of the elections board from 2012 until November, when he accepted a job as manager of Rapho Township

Christa Miller, 34, was unanimously selected by the Board of Elections on Wednesday to oversee voter registration and election operations in the county.

Miller, of Strasburg, previously worked as the Woman’s National Team manager at USA Field Hockey overseeing budgetary, logistical and administrative matters. Prior to that, she worked that the Lancaster Family YMCA in various managerial positions.

Miller has no prior experience working on elections, but as Commissioner Ray D’Agostino noted, neither did her predecessor, who earned high marks for managing elections last year during the pandemic and while unrestricted mail-in voting was allowed for the first time.

Miller is a registered Democrat and does not have a history of contributing to state politicians or political action committees.

Her starting salary is $61,921.60 and she is scheduled to begin Monday, March 8.

Following Wenger’s departure, deputy elections clerk Diane Skilling, ran the elections office on an interim capacity. The elections board members thanked her for her service during Wednesday’s meeting; Skilling will continue as Miller’s deputy.