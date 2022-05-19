Lancaster County’s elections office had fewer than 1,000 mail-in ballots left to process as of Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the office discovered a printing error causing a large portion of mail-in ballots to be unreadable by the county’s scanning machines. The error required county staff to manually copy ballots sent in by 21,000 voters to new ballots, a process identical to one used a year ago when a different printing error left many ballots unreadable.

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, elections office staff said about 875 mail-in ballots were left to process and that they expected to be able to finish counting them by the end of the day. At the latest, the count will be completed today, they said.

The ballot error was the fault of the printer, NPC of Blair County, according to a joint statement issued by Lancaster County’s commissioners and the company’s CEO, Chip Gallaher.

The county Board of Elections, composed of the three county commissioners, meets today at 9 a.m. to receive a report on the primary election. Ballots from overseas and military voters sent by May 16 can be received and counted until May 24, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.