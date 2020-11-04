Five hundred mail-in ballots were delivered Wednesday to the Lancaster County elections office, but whether they will be counted remains an open question.

County officials are maintaining their position that ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by Friday won’t be counted until there is further instruction from the U.S. Supreme Court. The Pennsylvania Republican Party is challenging the state’s contention that ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. Election Day and received by 5 p.m. Friday should be counted.

The ballots received via the Post Office on Wednesday will be set aside until next week. Commissioner Josh Parsons says this decision is not in defiance of state law or the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and maintained that the county fully intends to comply with state elections law.

Parsons also cited a technical concern. County elections clerk Randall Wenger “and our team told us [on Monday] that if we scan them in, there is no way to take them out,” Parsons said.

Parsons said that when the board of elections had to make a decision on this issue on Monday, county elections clerk Randall Wenger told them it was not possible to change the votes after they were scanned into the county’s master database.

“This is because the Department of State is trying to justify their changing guidance,” Parsons said. “They were asking us to buy new software on Election Day.”

Earlier Wednesday, Wenger said he was unsure if the county’s new vote tallying system, which was purchased in 2019, gave his staff the ability to manually change vote tallies uploaded from ballot scanners as the old system did. But he said the county was in discussions with the software vendor to see if there was a solution.

A spokesperson for the vendor, Hart InterCivic, told LNP | LancasterOnline that the county’s current system does indeed give officials the ability to subtract ballots from the total.

Wenger said he was made aware of that information, but that any decision to count mail-in ballots arriving during the three-day window would be up to the board of elections.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Parsons, responding to this information, said, “If our staff presents us with new information that we are able to count those ballots and remove them if needed, then I am willing to take another look at that.”

Parsons on Wednesday reiterated that the county elections office will tally the ballots by the deadline unless otherwise directed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We’re going to be in compliance with the court order… it’s not about that, it’s about how you proceed,” he said.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, mail-in ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday and received by 5 p.m. Friday are valid. The county said it received a total of 523 mail-in ballots on Wednesday.

The guidance issued Sunday by the Department of State instructs counties “to maintain separate counts for each of the following categories of ballots: (i) ballots with a postmark on or before November 3, 2020 which are counted; (ii) ballots without a postmark (or with an illegible postmark) which are presumed to have been mailed prior to Election Day and which are counted; and (iii) ballots without a postmark (or with an illegible postmark) which are determined by a preponderance of the evidence to have been mailed after Election Day and which are not counted.”

Commissioner Craig Lehman, a Democrat, said ballots that arrive in the three-day grace period “ are legally cast ballots and they should be treated as such.”

He said that if there is a Supreme Court decision that says that these ballots are invalid, the administrative work of subtracting them from overall totals should be simple to do since the ballots are being segregated by elections staff.

The history of this dispute begins with the passage of Act 77 last year, which made significant changes to Pennsylvania’s elections code. Perhaps the biggest change was loosening the eligibility for absentee and mail-in ballots. Starting with the 2020 election year, every voter has the right to request a mail-in ballot.

Mail-in votes became particularly important after the COVID-19 epidemic began, as many voters were encouraged to avoid in-person voting as a way to minimize possible exposure to the virus. As of mid-day Wednesday, 1.4 million mail-in votes remained to be counted statewide.