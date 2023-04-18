Lawyers for a former postal worker from Providence Township will make their arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court today in a case that could dramatically expand workers’ ability to secure religious accommodations.

At the center of the case is mail carrier Gerald Groff, who refused Sunday shifts at the Holtwood Post Office where he was assigned because he said it violated his evangelical Christian beliefs.

Mail on Sundays?

Regular mail doesn’t ship on Sundays, but in recent years the U.S. Postal Service started delivering packages for the online retail giant, Amazon.com. That meant Groff and his coworkers had to take turns working Sunday shifts to deliver Amazon orders. Groff refused, missing work two dozen times before he resigned in 2019.

Civil rights

After resigning, Groff sued the Postal Service, saying the mandatory Sunday shifts violated his religious freedom under the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Much of today’s oral argument is expected to focus on a 1977 Supreme Court ruling that said employers didn’t have to accommodate a person’s religious needs if doing so would burden the company. That decision was cited by lower courts that rejected Groff’s claim.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Quarryville mail carrier's case against Postal Service headed to U.S. Supreme Court [Full Coverage]

Groff’s lawyers want the Supreme Court to redefine a key term from that ruling, “undue hardship,” and set new guidelines that would make it easier for religious workers to get exemptions from workplace policies. Justices also may weigh how a change in the rules would affect businesses, which could see an increase in religious accommodation requests.

A conservative Christian legal team

Groff gets free legal representation from Randall Wenger of the Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center. The center is part of the Pennsylvania Family Institute, which lobbies for conservative Christian causes.

Wenger played a key role in successfully litigating the 2014 Burwell v. Conestoga Wood Specialties U.S. Supreme Court case, where he represented a family-owned company from East Earl that didn’t want birth control included in employee health insurance plans. Groff also gets pro bono support from two other law firms dedicated to religious liberty cases.

It gets complicated

Legal experts say the issue at the heart of Groff’s complaint doesn’t just touch on relationships between workers and employers. Expanding the rights of religious workers could lead to inequality in the workplace, specifically when one worker’s accommodation inconveniences others. In Groff’s case, his absence on Sundays forced other mail carriers to take on more Sunday shifts, cutting short their own days of worship and rest.

Effect on workplaces

If the court rules in Groff’s favor, religious employees may find it easier to obtain special accommodations. For some, this could be as simple as asking for changes to work uniforms, the addition of prayer breaks during the workday or days off for worship. But legal theorists think this could also give an employee the grounds to deny services to others based on the worker’s personal religious beliefs.

For example, a conservative Christian who doesn’t believe women should be part of the workforce could refuse to hire or promote them. In particular, advocates are concerned that the change could be used to discriminate against LGBTQ people. Several of the law firms supporting Groff have also supported efforts to allow Christians to deny services to LGBTQ people.

What will the court do?

At today’s hearing, the nine Supreme Court justices will listen to arguments from lawyers for Groff and the Postal Service, and they may direct questions to either side during those arguments.

Later, they will write opinions and a majority of justices will decide whether to change the rules around undue hardship. With a strong conservative majority on the court, experts say some change in favor of religious workers is likely.

When will there be a ruling?

The Supreme Court calendar begins in October and ends in June. According to the court’s website, opinions “are typically released on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings,” especially in the last month of the court session. A ruling in Groff’s case is expected sometime in June.

This reporter’s work is funded by the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. For more information, or to make a contribution, please visit lanc.news/supportlocaljournalism.