This week the Lancaster County Board of Elections is expected to approved 15 polling places changes ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

But the move is nothing out of the ordinary. Each election cycle the board changes anywhere from a handful to a dozen or more of the counties 240 polling locations.

“We have more changes here than what we would like to see going into a presidential election,” Wenger said at the Oct. 7 meeting when the changes were proposed.

Location changes are often due to the original venue no longer being able to host, and this year Wenger said many of the changes are due to COVID-19.

Polling places changes are by law advertised in LNP’s print addition and online, and will also be in the newspaper’s Spanish languish product La Voz.

Voters who are impacted by polling places changes will also receive a notice in the mail from the board of elections, Wenger said at last week’s board of elections meeting.

If voters are unsure of their polling place, they can look it up by visiting https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/PollingPlaceInfo.aspx.