A panel of 13 Lancaster County judges will meet Tuesday to finalize the process for appointing a county commissioner to fill the vacancy that will be created by Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman’s pending resignation.

Lehman surprised county officials Friday by announcing his resignation, effective Jan. 7. Lehman, who has been on the board for nearly 14 years, said in his letter of resignation he had been considering quitting for months, and will now take time to “explore other professional opportunities.”

Under state law, the panel of 13 county Court of Common Pleas judges, led by President Judge David Ashworth, must now find another Democrat to fill the remaining two years of Lehman’s term on the three-member board.

While the panel will need to formally approve the appointment process tomorrow, the group plans to use its previous process to vet candidates, Ashworth said Monday. County judges last had to fill a commissioner vacancy in 2007, after former Republican Commissioner Pete Shaub resigned from the board. The court appointed Sharron Nelson, a former Manheim Township School District superintendent, to finish the rest of Shaub’s term.

This application process, to be finalized by the judges Tuesday, is expected to include a 30-day application window. After that, the judges would select several of the most qualified candidates and ask them to participate individually in a public forum. The judges would then meet to decide who should fill the seat.

This process will be “relatively consistent” with how county judges chose Shaub’s replacement in 2007, said Ashworth, who is the county’s longest-serving judge with 22 years on the bench.

“We take this responsibility really seriously and want to do the best we can for the people of Lancaster County to get a qualified person in there for the next two years,” he added.

Most notably, candidates will be required to pledge that they won't run for the seat again in 2023, at the end of the term. This is to ensure that the judges do not give any person a head start to campaign for the spot, which would “be inappropriate for the court to be involved in the politics of it,” Ashworth said.

Until another commissioner is appointed, GOP commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino can continue to conduct county business without that third board member, Ashworth said.

Randy Gockley, a longtime county employee and former emergency management coordinator, is the only candidate so far to publicize his interest in the role. His extensive knowledge of the inner workings of county government and his reputation as the county's top emergency manager qualify him for this job, he said.

Gockley, 65, worked for the county for 31 years before retiring in 2018. A lifelong Democrat, he said his time serving a GOP-controlled county government illustrated his commitment to “putting the citizens of Lancaster County first, not politics.”

Now, Gockley has watched how the county handled an international public health emergency: the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've had concerns from the time the pandemic started," he said. "Starting from the federal level, right down to the state and local level... it's become a politically led response, which I think is wrong."

Gockley wrote to Ashworth on Monday detailing his interest and his commitment to only serving out the rest of Lehman’s term.

At least four people had approached Lancaster County Democratic Committee chair Diane Topakian about applying for the job as of Monday afternoon. She said that might change once the potential candidates find out that they would need to agree not to run in 2023 for the seat. Local Democrats won’t have a say in the judges’ decision.

The application details will be made available to the public on the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas website on Tuesday afternoon, Ashworth said.