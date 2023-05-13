In the final week before Tuesday’s primary, the Lancaster County Republican committee has intensified its attacks on a judge running to stay on the county’s Court of Common Pleas.

Some voters recently received a flyer from the county Republican committee with an image of Judge Karen Maisano next to one of President Joe Biden and text calling on recipients to “Reject liberal Karen Maisano.”

The flyer’s reverse side shows another photo of Maisano presented next to a separate image of former Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf taken when Wolf volunteered as an escort for women entering an abortion clinic. The accompanying text says Wolf appointed Maisano as a judge last year “because they agree on the issues.“

While it’s true that Wolf appointed Maisano and the late Shawn Long to fill two vacancies in county court last year, he did so after state Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument of Lancaster County recommended them to the Senate.

Wolf tapped Maisano only after the majority-Republican Senate unanimously approved her appointment, Maisano has pointed out.

The flyer is the latest and perhaps most aggressive example of efforts by the county Republican committee to paint Maisano as a liberal, despite her 12 years as a committee member. She stepped down from the committee last year when she was considered for judge. Judges and judicial candidates cannot participate in politics outside their own candidacies, according to state ethics rules.

Back in January, Aument and Martin published a letter in response to an apparent perception among Republican committee members that Wolf personally picked Maisano to fill the judicial vacancy.

“Anyone who may tell you that Shawn or Karen were selected by Gov. Wolf or that they were ‘liberal’ are either lying to you or do not understand the appointment process,” Martin and Aument’s letter said. “In fact, neither Shawn nor Karen ever met Gov. Wolf.”

Aument on Friday confirmed he and Martin sent the letter on Jan. 24 to committee members, and defended their choices to put forward Long, who died in January, and Maisano for appointment to the bench last year.

“Judges Long and Maisano were selected because of their backgrounds and skill sets most accurately filled the needs of our county court,” Aument said in a text Friday.

Maisano’s background in family law and criminal cases made for a good fit to help address the county’s backlog in the family court, he added.

“Judge Maisano is not a liberal and has served with honor and distinction as a judge,” Aument said.

Martin did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

In an emailed statement, Lancaster County Republican committee Chairman Kirk Radanovic said concerns about Maisano’s ideology predate 2023.

“Her allegations are just a desperate attempt to distract voters from the Democrats’ adoption of her candidacy,” Radanovic said. “Concerns over her conservative credentials are not new, this is the second race that committee members raised concerns in the endorsement process and rejected Maisano's candidacy. The committee in 2019 was vastly different from the committee today and they arrived at the same conclusion.”

Roe v. Wade

The Republican committee’s flyer also features an alleged quote from Maisano saying that she thought the U.S. Supreme Court should not have overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights last year.

On Friday, Maisano said the quote isn’t hers.

“I vehemently deny that I ever said those words,” she said. “I’ve never expressed that sentiment either, at least that’s not what I was trying to do, because that’s not my view, that’s not how I actually feel about the Dobbs decision and it never was,” Maisano said, referring to the Supreme Court decision last year that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The committee’s flyer cites an internal memo from April as the source of the quote. Committee Chairman Kirk Radanovic provided LNP | LancasterOnline with a copy Friday.

The memo comes from a Warwick Area committee member, Theresa Diehl, who said Maisano told her that the 2022 Dobbs case overturning Roe was wrongly decided. The memo said Maisano repeated that view when she spoke before the local committee.

“I once again asked Mrs. Maisano about her views on abortion during the Q&A session,” Diehl wrote. “She stumbled around her response and reiterated that she did not believe Roe v. Wade should have been overturned.”

Maisano confirmed that she did have a conversation with Diehl about the Dobbs decision earlier this year, and that she did speak before the Warwick Area committee. But she denied saying she thought Roe v. Wade should not have been overturned.

On Friday, Maisano said she had expressed concerns that the Dobbs decision would push states to pass abortion bans without preparing for the impact on social services and the nation’s slow-moving adoption system.

“If we’re going to ban abortion, the system isn’t ready for it. That’s all I was trying to say,” Maisano said of her January comments to Diehl and Warwick Area committee members.

Radanovic said the Republican committee verified Diehl’s account with several other Warwick area committee members. “The fact remains that she did answer the question, and said she didn't think Roe v. Wade should be overturned, and there are multiple witnesses to that.”

Maisano defended her GOP bona fides, serving as a Republican committee member for 12 years and local area chair in Lancaster Township for six years.

She added that she served on various committees that supported the political campaigns of prominent local Republican officials, including U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and county Commissioner Josh Parsons, both of whom she suggested were driving the Republican committee’s attacks on her.

“But now I’m (apparently) a ‘Democrat’ because I cross-filed and I’m running against his wife,” Maisano said, referring to Parsons, who is married to Christina Parsons, one of the three GOP-endorsed common pleas candidates on the ballot Tuesday. “They’re just misleading the public on every aspect and they know it and don’t care.”

The other two Republican-endorsed candidates are First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown and personal injury attorney Shawn McLaughlin.

In a statement, Smucker said Maisano’s campaign is backed by “the Democratic machine, and her comments on the overturning of Roe v. Wade should concern Republican voters, and speaks to why committee members decided not to support Maisano’s candidacy.”

Maisano has received donations from some prominent Democratic attorneys in Lancaster County, former candidates for offices themselves: Gregory Paulson, who ran for district attorney in 2019; Sam Mecum, a former Manheim Township commissioner who also has run unsuccessfully for county court judge; and Hobie Crystle, another Democratic candidate for district attorney in 2019.

Josh Parsons did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

Close to the vest

Maisano declined for months to share many of her personal views on issues, including abortion rights, before and after the county Republican Party’s endorsement process.

The sitting judge argued that judicial candidates shouldn’t air their public stances on issues that could feature in cases that come before them in the future. After initially declining to state her position on abortion rights and the Second Amendment in a questionnaire from LNP | LancasterOnline, she later answered that she was “pro-life” and supported the constitutional right to own guns.

The other three candidates also stated their opposition to abortion rights and support for the Second Amendment. All four candidates also said their personal views, including on abortion, would not affect their rulings from the bench.

The abortion issue has served as a marker for the Lancaster County Republican committee in the judicial races as to whether a candidate is a true adherent of the Republican Party or an imposteur trading on the party name to serve their own ambitions.

One of the committee’s stated goals this election cycle has been to elect conservative judges to the Court of Common Pleas, Pennsylvania’s first court level where jury trials can be heard. Judges are assigned to certain types of cases at the Common Pleas level, from family court to civil lawsuits to criminal cases.

Cross-filing

Another line of attack on Maisano from the Republican committee has been her decision to collect signatures from Democratic voters in order to appear on their party’s primary ballot and that Democratic Party assisted her.

Cross-filing has been a common practice in judicial races. All but one of Lancaster County’s current bench of 13 elected Common Pleas judges cross-filed when they first ran for their seat, county election records show.

On Friday, Aument said he still believes cross-filing in races that allow it, like for school board and lower courts, is a “worthy practice” for Republicans.

“Many of our Republican candidates across the county have chosen to do so,” Aument texted. “It serves the party, our candidates and the county well. I believe it to be short-sighted and foolish to attack this long embraced practice for political purposes.”

It’s also been common that candidates ask members of the other party to collect signatures on behalf of them.

Mecum, the former Democratic Manheim Township commissioner, said he helped both Maisano and Brown collect signatures from Democratic voters.

Democratic committee members are not allowed to support candidates from other parties, according to committee rules, Mecum said, but other Democratic voters are free to help Republicans collect signatures.

The same is true for the Republican committee, according to its bylaws.

Brown, who is endorsed by the Republican committee, did not ultimately cross-file. He did not respond to requests for a response regarding Mecum’s claim.

Mecum said he supported both Brown and Maisano because they were recommended by the Lancaster Bar Association. The professional organization for attorneys did not recommend McLaughlin or Parsons.