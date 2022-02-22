Lancaster County’s commissioners on Tuesday approved elevating the county’s class status under Pennsylvania’s local government code, a move ten years in the making and finalized on the last day county leaders were able to make the change.

The decision moves Lancaster County to “second class A,” the same class that includes the three Philadelphia-adjacent counties of Bucks, Montgomery and Delaware. The change, which will have few effects on residents, simply denotes that the county’s population falls in the 500,000 to 999,999 range. The 2020 Census showed the county with just over 550,000 residents.

The board of commissioners vote on a Tuesday was unusual, as Tuesday sessions are typically reserved for discussion of issues without the board members casting any votes. The commissioners faced a Feb. 22 deadline to sign an ordinance and send it to Gov. Tom Wolf and the Department of State, or face waiting until after the 2030 Census to make the change.

Lancaster County should have moved to second class A after the 2010 Census, which showed its population surpassing the 500,000 threshold. But the county’s elected leaders at the time resisted. They pointed to a requirement that would have lowered the per-landline fee the county charged to fund emergency 911 services.

The commissioners were also worried about whether they could administer a convention center authority under the 2A class, a key concern at the time because a new center in downtown Lancaster had opened just two years prior. County leaders were able to postpone the move for another 10 years, giving the the Legislature time to uncouple fees and taxes that were previously tied to a county’s class.

The final hold-up was addressed last week, when Gov. Wolf signed a bill sponsored by Rep. Brett Miller, R-East Hempfield, that allows the county to continue with its current prison board structure. Prior to the change, state law only required second, third, fourth and fifth-class counties to have a prison board – leaving the law “silent” for the second-class A grouping, Miller said in an interview last week.

‘Vision moving forward’

On Tuesday, several elected county row officers said second class A will have no negative impact on county government operations, and no noticeable difference to taxpayers. The board of commissioners first considered this move in December, but held off until each department head was able to examine whether it would impact them.

Prothonotary Andy Spade said this change gave county leaders the opportunity to examine the county’s standing as a leader in Pennsylvania.

“Lancaster County comes from agricultural roots, we were a small county at one point,” Spade said during the work session. “But at this point, we are one of the leading counties in the commonwealth.”

The change “reflect(s) a vision moving forward of what we are… and what we will continue to grow to be,” Spade added.

Among the few practical effects of the class change is a requirement to create an investment board composed of the board of commissioners chairman, county treasurer and controller; the group is expected to direct how the county invests its money. The county also gains the option of creating an airport authority.

The county will also need to add citizen input to its youth intervention center advisory board. Currently, the county has an advisory board made up of all of the county’s department leaders and elected officials. Under the second-class county code, the youth intervention center would be overseen by a board of managers made up of the commissioners, the county controller, and six citizens: three chosen by the president judge, and three chosen by the commissioners.

Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons said Tuesday they were leaning toward approving the move to 2A for the last few months.

“At some point… somebody’s gonna move us,” D’Agostino said. “There’s really no downside that we can see.”

Commissioner John Trescot, the county’s lone Democratic commissioner, was not present and did not vote on the move, as he is on a pre-planned trip to Thailand prior to officially taking his seat. Trescot was appointed to the board by a panel of county Court of Common Pleas judges earlier this month, replacing Craig Lehman, who resigned in January.