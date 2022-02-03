A new Lancaster County commissioner is expected to be chosen on Friday, following public interviews with the 13 Democratic candidates vying to replace former Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman, who resigned a month ago.

The candidates will be interviewed individually by the county’s 13 Court of Common Pleas judges, and the interviews will be streamed live from the Lancaster County Courthouse beginning at 1 p.m. Following the 15-minute interviews, the judges will begin deliberating on who should fill the vacancy created by Lehman’s resignation, President Judge David Ashworth said.

No public attendance is allowed in the courtroom for “space, safety and health reasons,” according to a news release. The public can access the live stream on YouTube at https://lanc.news/commissionerinterviews.

“Our hope and expectation is that we will have a decision Friday,” Ashworth said. “But this is a very important decision, so we’re going to give it its due deliberation. We’re going to stay as late as necessary.”

Under state law, Ashworth could make a decision to appoint a candidate on his own. But Ashworth said he wants to follow past practice from the last commissioner vacancy in 2007 and use a majority vote from his colleagues to make an appointment.

The judges are required to appoint a Democrat to fill the seat, since state law reserves one of the board of commissioners’ seats for a minority party representative and the other two commissioners – Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons – are both Republicans.

Ashworth said he tentatively plans to swear in the new commissioner in a private ceremony on Monday. But several applicants indicated they could not not start serving in the position until mid-February to early March, and if one of those applicants is chosen, the swearing-in ceremony could be delayed, he added.

The judges initially planned to interview only a few of the candidates, but decided last week to interview all 13 applicants to give each the chance to “tell us why they think we should appoint them as a commissioner,” Ashworth said.

State law does not outline a process or qualifications for a commissioner appointment, aside from that the person must be from the same political party as the official they are replacing. Each judge will get to decide what characteristics they believe a new commissioner should have.

Ashworth said he’s looking for a candidate who will work across political ideologies.

“I’m interested in someone who is going to be conscientious and a hard worker who can keep an open mind and collaborate for the benefit of everybody in Lancaster County,” Ashworth said. “Somebody who can speak the truth, be transparent and get the work done.”

The 11 men and two women who applied to be the county’s next county commissioner include lawyers, former township commissioners, a pastor and more. They come from across the county in seven different municipalities, from Ephrata Borough, to Mount Joy Borough, down to Martic Township. Each candidate was asked to commit to not running again in 2023 to ensure no candidate gets a head start on campaigning that year.

The candidate chosen by the board of judges will fill the remaining two years left on Lehman’s term, and receive the commissioner’s annual salary of $99,410.

Since Lehman’s resignation effective Jan. 7, the GOP-controlled Lancaster County board of commissioners has continued taking action on county matters without its third member. Lehman, 58, was first elected a commissioner in 2007 and was elected to a fourth four-year term in 2019.