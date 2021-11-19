Lancaster County Board of Elections workers are in the “homestretch” of counting the record-breaking 52,308 write-in votes cast in the Nov. 2 election, according to Christa Miller, the county’s election chief clerk and registrar.

About 4,000 write-in votes remained to be counted as of Thursday afternoon. All write-ins must be counted by Monday to meet the deadline counties have to report final tallies to the state.

Elections staff are also expected to complete a state-ordered recount of votes cast in the race for a Commonwealth Court seat. Final results statewide showed Democrat Lori Dumas leading Republican Drew Crompton by a margin of about 0.33%.

The recount is about two-thirds complete, Miller said. An issue with the county’s high-speed scanners set staff back by about two hours, but they are “still on track” to finish the recount Friday. The county does not need to submit its recount results until Tuesday.

Tied races

Two candidates for a Quarryville Borough council seat who wound up with the same number of votes will draw lots on Friday to determine the winner.

Pennsylvania law requires tied races to be resolved by the same drawing of numbers used by candidates to decide their name’s positioning on the ballot. Candidates will pull a numbered ball -- similar to a Bingo ball -- and whoever has the number closest to the county’s chosen number is elected into that position. If a candidate does not show up on Friday, the county will pull a ball for them.

Rick Aument and James Kreider were tied for the third and fourth position on the ballot with 246 votes each. But write-in candidate Cheryl Bowman received 265 total votes.

The drawing of lots of the Quarryville Borough race will be done at noon in the commissioner’s hearing room in the county government building in Lancaster city.

Other tied races will also be settled by the same process. Most of these contests involve write-in votes cast in races where there was no official candidate on the ballot, such as auditor or constable positions, Miller said.

Warwick undecided

The race for a seat on the Warwick school board remained unresolved as of late Thursday afternoon. A lawyer for write-in candidate Emily Zimmerman filed a motion with Judge Dennis Reinaker asking Reinaker to reconsider his decision to exclude 139 votes for “Emily Zimmer.” The motion says these votes were clearly intended for Zimmerman but were cut-off by the county’s write-in processing software.

Zimmerman would need at least 92 of the 139 excluded votes to be added to her total to win the seat. Reinaker said he does not know when he will rule on the motion.