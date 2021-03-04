Lancaster County’s rental assistance program wants to more than double the amount of relief available to struggling tenants and landlords.

County commissioners on Wednesday approved a request by the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority to apply for an additional $19.6 million from the state’s share of funding included in the December coronavirus relief package.

If the state approves it, that money would add to the $16.2 million the county received directly from the federal government through the Emergency Rental Assistance program — a $25 billion provision included in the stimulus package Congress passed in December.

The housing authority is acting as the administrator of direct aid in the program, which expects to open this month.

“These funds can be used going back all the way to March (of) 2020 for rental and utility (costs) … and through December 31 of this year to make sure that we have housing stability for our tenants but also to making sure the landlords are able to pay their bills and taxes and made whole for some of the losses they have incurred,” said Justin Eby, the organization’s deputy executive director.

Last month, the housing authority said that households that qualify for unemployment benefits, experienced 10% or greater reduction in their annual income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for assistance. In addition, people at imminent risk of eviction or who are currently living in unsafe conditions are also eligible for assistance.

The authority will prioritize households that are on the verge of eviction and those that have had utility services cut. The goal is to bring stability to the most vulnerable individuals.

Applicants will need to prove that their income level is not more than 80% of the region’s median income, which, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is $79,500 in Lancaster County.

Public housing residents, individuals enrolled in the Section 8 program or receiving project-based rental assistance are not eligible for the program. Also ineligible are those who have already received federal, state or local housing and utility assistance.

Starting Monday, Eby said the authority will open online applications at lancasterhelp.rent or LCRHA.com. Locations throughout the county will also be staffed to provide assistance to people who lack access to a computer or need other help with the application process.

Eby said he hopes to begin processing applications later this month.

Hurubie Meko contributed to this report.