Lancaster County Government isn’t planning to raise property taxes next year, but it’s breaking from its own norm in budgeting in order to fill a $3 million revenue gap.

The proposed 2022 budget, which was formally accepted Wednesday, can be found on the county government’s website. It shows that the real estate tax rate will be kept at 2.911 mills. That would mean a tax bill of $291.10 on a home assessed at $100,000.

But had the county budgeted using the method it did in 2020 and in the years prior to that, there would have been a $3.4 million gap between revenue and expenses.

“In order to clear the deficit that was projected, we took a look at the historical value of the salaries across the entire county,” Budget Director Patrick Mulligan said. “Using the historical average … That is what we are budgeting for this year.”

In the past, the county has budgeted salary costs at 100% of what they would be if a department was fully staffed all year. However, due to turnover, departments typically only spend 95.5% of their salary budget, Mulligan said.

So for the 2022 budget, the budget services department proposed budgeting salary costs at these “historical” levels, bringing the budget into balance without the need for a tax increase or drawing down the county’s reserve funds.

On Wednesday, that plan appeared to have the support of at least two of the three commissioners, Republicans Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, and it only needs two votes to pass.

“As far as the salary issue, I agree,” D’Agostino said. “A budget is a plan you put together, and a plan is based on past performance. … This is prudent, this is what you do when budgeting.”

Parsons said using this method of budgeting has been a topic of discussion for years, and that he would prefer having a more accurate budget than having to draw down the fund balance.

As it stands, the margin between expected income and spending is a mere $100,000, with anticipated revenue of $168,800,700 and expenses of $167,700,700. Spending is projected to rise about $2.8 million, or 1.7%, from the 2021 budget. The county’s fund balance, equivalent to a savings account, is currently $50.5 million.

The county’s budget has been tightening over the past two years. In 2020, the county used one-time revenue to align expenses and overall revenue and avoid a tax increase, making the budget technically unbalanced for the first time in nearly a decade.

Commissioner Craig Lehman, a former budget analyst and the board’s lone Democrat, said he would have been more in favor of drawing down the county’s fund balance to cover the increased costs as was done during the Great Recession. He also said he did not support the increased estimate of how much the county will receive in tax revenue from 97% to 97.5% of the total that is owed.

“This is a significant change to how the county has previously budgeted this expense and this revenue,” he said. “I speculate that the county would not have achieved its current (high) credit rating and fund balance with the approach that is being proposed for 2022.”

D’Agostino said that budgeting a structural deficit, where expected expenses exceed revenue and the fund balance is used to make up the difference, “is not something I would ever vote for.”

Lancaster City is also facing a structural imbalance in its budget, as it has in previous years. In the past it has used its fund balance to fill the gap, but this year it is using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to make up the difference between expenses and revenue.

Mulligan said the county has not yet calculated how much revenue loss was suffered as a result of the pandemic to see what portion of federal ARPA funds could be used to replace that revenue.

The county’s $106 million in ARPA funds remains largely unallocated.

The board of commissioners will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Room 102 of the county government center, at 150 N. Queen St., to discuss the county’s proposed 2022 budget. It is set for a vote at the commissioners’ Wednesday, Dec. 15, meeting, which starts at 9:15 a.m.