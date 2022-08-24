The Republican Committee of Lancaster County is moving to a new location after selling its longtime headquarters at the corner of Columbia and West End Avenues in Lancaster.

Citing a need for more space to accommodate a growing full-time and volunteer staff, the party announced it has signed a lease on a property in East Hempfield Township.

The party plans a ribbon cutting event for Sept. 12, with details on time to be released later. The new location is at 2260 Erin Court, which is near Route 30’s Rohrerstown Road exit.

The last day of regular operations at the party’s current HQ will be next Friday, Aug. 26, and the new location will be open as of Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to a message to party members and supporters from committee Chairman Kirk Radanovic.

The RCLC closed on the sale of its existing building at 902 Columbia Ave. in July. Sauder Investment, LLC acquired the property for $750,000.