The executive director of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County is leaving his position after accepting a new role at a statewide nonprofit.

Hunter Tower, who held the GOP position for five and a half years, is one of the longest-serving executive directors in county history, party officials said.

“The past five and a half years, we’ve done great things for the county to help keep it in conservative hands,” Tower said.

Tower, of Chester County, has been a “key component” of organizing the Lancaster County GOP, from planning its banquets and fundraising to publicizing its area committees, said Dave Dumeyer, the former chairman who hired Tower.

“He’ll leave a void in the office and we appreciate his service,” said Kirk Radanovic, the party’s current chair.

The county Republican committee is currently considering new candidates for the executive director role.

Other than disclosing he will work at a nonprofit, Tower declined to identify where he will be working next.

Before serving as executive director for Lancaster County Republicans, Tower was field director in 2014 for the Pennsylvania GOP, working on former Gov. Tom Corbett’s unsuccessful reelection campaign.