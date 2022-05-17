A champion of the “Big Lie” may have handily won the GOP nomination for governor Tuesday night, but other candidates in the extreme right wing of the Republican Party didn’t fare as well in races for Legislature in Lancaster County.

Lancaster County Republican Party Chair Kirk Radanovic said Tuesday night’s primary wins were “a big night for the committee.” All of the winners had strong ties to the county GOP.

State Sen. Ryan Aument of West Hempfield Township and House Speaker Bryan Cutler of Drumore Township easily staved off challenges from grassroots upstarts.

Aument, seeking re-election in the 36th Senate District, had won nearly 60% of the vote against Mike Miller, a financial planner from Ephrata, with most of the results in at press time just before midnight. That number dropped slightly to just over 59% by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Miller has been heavily involved in “Stop the Steal” efforts in Lancaster County.

Cutler beat his challenger, Anne Weston, another political newcomer with backing from FreePA. Weston has also said she believes, without evidence, there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

At press time, Cutler had about 70% of the vote with most precincts reporting. He dropped to just over 69% by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In a separate Republican primary for state House, East Donegal Township Supervisor Tom Jones won the nomination for a seat being vacated by retiring Rep. David Hickernell.

In the race for the 36th, Miller was involved with Audit the Vote PA, a grassroots conservative group committed to Trump’s “Big Lie” about the 2020 election. He was also backed by another upstart group of conservatives, FreePA.

The Republican primaries in Aument’s and Cutler’s districts were among the first real tests of the electoral strength of those fringe movements here since the 2020 election. Neither candidate will face a challenger in the fall, as no Democrats sought their party’s nomination.

Miller and others have said they believed that Cutler and other elected GOP legislators, including Aument, could have done more to reverse Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. Without proof, Miller and many others insisted that massive fraud was the only explanation for Trump’s loss.

“Obviously, it’s been a pretty tough campaign, but I’m really pleased,” Aument told LNP | LancasterOnline Tuesday night. “The reality is you have a portion of the electorate that is just very angry. And I don’t know that’s it’s necessarily me specifically that they’re looking to blame — maybe some of it is — but I think just looking generally at the government.”

Miller did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

In his victory speech Tuesday night, Aument said the county party’s endorsement process “is not perfect” but has done well to vet candidates. Miller did not seek an endorsement from the Lancaster County GOP.

Before most of the results were in, Cutler said Republican committee members had reported favorable returns from local precincts in his district.

“Every precinct that’s reported so far I’ve won; certainly, I have to wait for the final numbers,” Cutler told LNP | LancasterOnline Tuesday night.

Weston’s campaign did not respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday night.

As a Republican leader in the General Assembly Cutler faced a backlash from local right-wing activists in the months after the 2020 election for not going far enough in conspiring to make former President Donald Trump the official winner of Pennsylvania, despite his losing the popular vote.

With his name smeared among grassroots circles, the House speaker prevailed with a tremendous cash advantage over the upstart Weston.

The latest available campaign finance reports, from May 2, show Cutler’s campaign committee collected $234,500 in 2022, most of it from various business interest groups and labor unions.

He spent $241,000 in the same period, though not much of it went directly to his own campaign efforts, but to other political committees. He paid a Malvern-based campaign consulting firm, Pathfinder Communications, more than $19,000 for mailers and ads.

Weston’s latest available campaign finance report from May 2 shows she raised almost $17,000, much of it from family members, and spent almost $8,000 on campaign efforts.

As a co-founder with Aument of the Building a Better PA PAC, Cutler has also had access to tens of thousands more raised from wealthy individuals and PACs.

Aument also secured victory with a major funding advantage. With more $300,000 in hand, Aument was able to spend $83,000 on campaign help from Pathfinder Communications.

Miller’s May 2 filing showed he had loaned his campaign $25,000, and that he’d raised another $28,000 from individual contributors, including $10,000 from Kenneth and Vicki Shoap of Franklin County. He had just under $14,000 cash on hand as of May 2.

Miller and Weston also largely eschewed traditional campaign channels, like engaging with county party officials and local news media. But it’s unclear how much they tried to engage voters other ways.

98th House district

Jones easily won the nomination for the open 98th House district, which includes parts of northwest Lancaster County, Jones defeated Lu Ann Fahndrich, a Mount Joy Borough council member and longtime state House staffer, and Faith Bucks, the owner of a chiropractic practice and a South Londonderry Township, Lebanon County supervisor, who is also a former legislative aide.

At press time, Jones had 60% of the vote, with 15 of 20 voting districts reported. He was just under 59% at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with Fahndrich in second at just over 30%.

Democrat Mark Temons, 44, an East Donegal Township resident who works in construction design, was uncontested in his party primary. He will face Jones in November.

With strong ties to the county Republican party, all three of the candidates in the 98th received traditional endorsements from GOP elected officials in Pennsylvania and raised money from political action committees.

Jones was backed by several conservatives in Lancaster County, including county Commissioner Ray D’Agostino.

Jones did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

Senate race between Oz and McCormick is too close to call

The at-times contentious bid for Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick for the GOP Senator nomination remains a tight one. As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the two were locked in a tight battle with no clear winner.

Oz, a surgeon and TV personality, was barely ahead of McCormick, a former CEO, at 31.38% to 31.26%. Late riser Kathy Barnette was in third at just over 24%.

State Rep. Carrie DelRosso (33rd district) appears to have secured the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor with a current total of just under 26%, in front of State Rep. Rick Saccone (39th district) in second (just under 16%).