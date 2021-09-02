Four candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for Lancaster County’s open Clerk of Courts position.

Seeking the nomination are Mary Anater, of Lancaster, a law clerk with the county and graduate of Widener University School of Law; Grant Keener, of East Petersburg, interim assistant dean for admissions at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law and a graduate of Ohio Northern University’s Claude W. Pettit College of Law; Eric Reath, of Leola, press secretary for Congressman Lloyd Smucker and holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science; and Craig Storrs Jr., of Denver, a paralegal for Voce, a Harrisburg family services agency, and holds a bachelor of science degree in paralegal studies.

The Lancaster County Democratic Committee will not be running any candidates, chair Diane Topakian said.

The position has been open since early August when Jackie Pfursich, who was elected Clerk of Courts in 2015 and reelected in 2019, vacated the roll to become county solicitor.

Pfursich was appointed solicitor on Aug. 4, which is 91 days before the November election. Had her hiring as solicitor come one day later than that, the open Clerk of Courts seat instead would have been filled by recommendation from state Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument and appointment by Gov. Tom Wolf, according to the Pennsylvania Constitution.

Since the seat was vacated after the May primary, Republican voters will not be able to choose their nominee and instead the members of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County will make a selection. The committee will hold its nomination meeting on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Farm and Home Center, according to a press release.

With no Democratic challengers, the GOP nominee is likely to coast into the position in the November. The job pays $86,527 and the term is four years.

The Clerk of Courts office manages the records for the criminal division of the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas and handles about 8,000 new criminal court records each year, according to its website.