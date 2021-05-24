Lancaster County elections officials have finished transferring the votes on more than 12,000 unscannable mail-in ballots to new, machine readable ballots.

Christa Miller, chief clerk of the board of elections, said her office wrapped up the time-consuming task of transferring the 12,630 ballots as of approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

The transfer to new ballots is necessary because the county’s mail-in ballot vendor — Michigan Election Resources, which recently changed its name to Plerus — printed multisheet ballots in the wrong order. The printing error made the majority of mail-in ballots submitted by voters unreadable by county elections office scanning machines.

Elections staff began the work around 9:45 a.m. Friday after the board of elections approved the plan. The three-person teams consist of one person reading the selections from a misprinted ballot, one recording those on a correct ballot, and one observer checking the work.

Meanwhile, late Friday afternoon State Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Mount Joy, announced that he would be introducing legislation to suspend the use of no-excuse mail-in balloting until the spring of 2023, citing the misprinting and other errors caused by the county’s vendor.

“Though this particular vendor has taken responsibility for the errors, these examples have only added to the confusion and distrust surrounding mail-in voting in my district,” he wrote. “Parties on both sides of the aisle have acknowledged issues stemming from the current statue that necessitate a change in the law. We must address these inadequacies if we are to restore confidence in the election system and results they produce.”