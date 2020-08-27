Lancaster County elections officials, who are under the wire to start printing ballots for the presidential election in the next few weeks, support proposals released this week that would address some of their largest concerns: the timeline of mailing ballots and opening them before Election Day.

Pennsylvania’s decades-old election code underwent a massive upgrade last year, and elections officials have been asking for legislative fixes ever since due to an expected increase in mail-in voting caused by uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the current law, officials can not open mail ballots until Election Day at 7 a.m. Lancaster County is expecting 120,000 mail ballots and is hiring more than 30 additional employees to prepare for the presidential election.

A state Senate proposal would answer Chief Clerk Randall Wenger and most other county election officials across the states' biggest concern and allow election boards to pre-canvass -- meaning open, verify and scan a ballot but not report the results -- starting the Saturday before the election at 8 a.m. It also moves the deadline to apply for a mail ballot from seven days to 15 days prior to the election, following a U.S. Postal Service warning that the postal agency won’t be able to meet Pennsylvania and 46 other states’ tight mail-in ballot deadlines.

Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this week proposed lawmakers should allow county officials to start opening ballots 21 days before the election. He also was quick to oppose the Senate’s proposal, because it could possibly restrict drop boxes for voters to deliver their ballots, and instead require them to hand in their ballots to a county elections board or in-person at their polling place on election day if they are unable to mail it back in before the deadline, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“Either the weekend before or 21 days before is better than the status quo which is just election day itself,” said Wenger, who serves in a nonpartisan position and would not comment on whether he supports the differing proposals. “In an ideal world, we’d be counting very few on election day, because we have elections to run in 240 precincts for in-person voting. We’ll work with what they’re able to agree upon and give us.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who chairs the county elections board, said the county will be able to “make it work” with the Senate’s proposal.

“Don’t get me wrong, we’ll take more days [to pre-canvass] where we can get it, but if this is what passes, we’ll make it work,” D’Agostino added.

Other Democrats in the General Assembly have also come out against the legislation.

Rep. Mike Sturla (D., Lancaster city) said he had not read the Senate proposal, but any changes to the law -- other than the county-requested ones -- would hurt voting in Pennsylvania.

“If the only way you can win is by not allowing people to vote, they have a name for that. It’s called a third-world banana republic,” Sturla said.

Although this proposal would effectively bar drop boxes, Lancaster County was already not planning on putting one out for this election because of pending litigation by the Trump campaign's lawsuit against Pennsylvania over the drop boxes. Trump has continuously attacked the safety and security of mail-in voting, although voter fraud is very rare.

“The more you have [drop boxes], the more you’re gonna have to come up with 24-hour security,” D’Agostino said. “It’s just not worth the hassle, quite frankly.”