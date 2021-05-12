The Lancaster County election officials on Wednesday expressed dismay about problems with the vendor hired to print mail-in ballots for the May 18 primary election.

Last week it was revealed that more than 2,700 voters received incorrect instructions on how to return their mail-in ballots, while approximately 100-150 voters in Mount Joy received the wrong ballots and return envelopes.

Christa Miller, chief clerk of the board of elections, said both problems stem from the vendor the county uses to stuff ballot envelopes, Michigan Election Resources.

“Let’s be clear, this is the vendor’s mistake,” said Ray D’Agostino, chair of the board of elections.

Miller explained that Michigan Election Resources uses a camera processing system to match mail-in envelopes and ballots. When the camera detects a mismatch, it pauses the process and a worker is required to manually match the pieces. In the case of the Lancaster ballots, the errors were caused during that manual review.

Miller said the county elections office is contacting residents who received the wrong materials. She briefed the commissioners on how her office will handle various scenarios with the ballots, whether that involves allowing a voter to cast a provisional ballot or reissuing a correct ballot. She said detailed instructions will be posted on the board of elections website.

The commissioners said they were frustrated that the vendor had not kept detailed logs of the ballot matching process, making it difficult to determine exactly how many people many have received the wrong ballots or return envelopes.

“We are extremely disappointed and find this unacceptable,” D’Agostino said. “The question now is how we get through it.”

D’Agostino and Commissioner Craig Lehman suggested the county may seek a new vendor following the primary.

In total, 26,865 county voters applied for a mail-in ballot for the primary, and about 5,000 had been returned as of Wednesday morning, with that number expected to grow as more mail is processed ahead of the 18th.

Voters with questions are encouraged to call the election office at 717-299-8293. All mail-in ballots must be returned to the elections office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters wishing to deliver a ballot in person can drop theirs in the box located just inside the Chestnut Street entrance to the county building (150 N. Queen Street in Lancaster city).