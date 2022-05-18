The processing of thousands of misprinted primary election ballots continued in the Lancaster County Building Wednesday, with volunteers working to transfer voter selections from the unscannable mail-in ballots to new ones.

By Wednesday morning there were still about 14,000 ballots that needed to be manually copied and counted, including about 800 ballots that came in by 8 p.m. on Election Day, said Christa Miller, the Chief Clerk of Elections.

The vote totals for the county’s 240 voting districts will be updated one or two times a day as the count continues, Miller said. The county hopes to have the process completed by Friday, but she said accuracy is the priority, not speed.

The process for ensuring the unscannable ballots are counted consists of volunteers and county employees working in teams of three. One person reads the selections from a misprinted ballot out loud, one records the votes on a correct ballot, and the third person observes to ensure there are no errors.

Wednesday morning there were about 50 people working on the re-marking and counting process with more expected to arrive, Miller said.

County officials estimated that about two-thirds of the 28,000 mail-in ballots sent to voters were affected by a printing error caused by the vendor, Claysburg-based NPC. The company has accepted responsibility for the error, according to county Commissioner Ray D’Agostino.

A statement issued Wednesday afternoon on behalf of the county commissioners and NPC CEO Chip Gallaher said the ballot "error occurred even though a rigorous testing process, which included testing sample ballots for each voting precinct, was completed prior to the election without incident."

Pennsylvania does not allow pre-canvassing before polls open on Election Day, so ballots are not able to be opened or signatures checked until late in the process. This resulted in the error not being caught until Tuesday morning, when county workers began to process mail-in ballots.

“If we had those three days of pre-canvassing, we would have found it out and we could have been remarking ballots and had things done by last night,” Miller said.

However, Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, both Republicans, said Wednesday morning that adding pre-canvassing time wouldn’t be enough to fix Act 77, the 2019 law that expanded access to mail-in voting, repealed entirely. Both say the law should be repealed because it created unrealistic deadlines and other mandates that counties are not well-equipped to handle.

Democratic Commissioner John Trescott released a statement late Tuesday night focusing the blame on NPC and stressing that the error was not the result of Act 77, but that the law could be improved to add additional pre-canvassing time.

“I will want to do an investigation after the vote is completed to find the root cause of the error and then have better checks on future elections,” Trescot said.

The statement on behalf of the county commissioners and NPC said the printer's "version control practices have been revised to ensure only approved identification codes can be printed to avoid this situation from occurring again."

The ballot error affecting Tuesday’s election was not the first to happen in the county. Last May, thousands of mail-in ballots were sent to voters with pages in the wrong order, making them unscannable by the elections office’s pre-programmed machines. As is the case this week, county workers and volunteers spent days hand re-marking ballots, delaying final results in many races.

The 2021 problem was blamed on the ballot printing vendor at the time, Michigan Election Resources. The county fired the company and contracted with NPC starting with the November 2021 municipal election.

No problems with mail-in ballots were reported in the November 2020 election, the first time the mail-in vote amounted to a significant number of the total turnout. County officials and workers set up a processing center at the Lancaster County Convention Center where dozens of workers processed the majority of all mail-in ballots within three days.

Mail-in voting was a significant portion of total turnout in Pennsylvania’s two largest counties – Allegheny and Philadelphia. Within an hour of the polls closing Tuesday, Allegheny had processed and counted nearly all of its mail-in ballots.