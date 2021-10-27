Lancaster county elections officials are hoping the counting of mail-in ballots for the Nov. 2 municipal election will go smoother than the May primary or last November’s election when results were delayed for days.

Christa Miller, chief clerk of the board of elections, says she believes the counting will be completed by Wednesday, Nov. 3, the day after the election.

“I would imagine that we would be done scanning Wednesday,” she said. “We have lofty goals of getting it done (on Election Day), but realistically it’s a two-page ballot so you actually have double what is returned to us.”

In the primary, a printing error by the county’s former mail-in ballot vendor forced county staff to remark thousands of ballots by hand so they could be properly read by scanning machines. The process lasted into the next week.

And although the 2020 presidential election was free of similar issues, counting still took several days due to the sheer volume of ballots submitted.

Despite bipartisan calls for change, including from Lancaster County’s three commissioners, state law prohibits elections workers from opening and scanning ballots prior to 8 a.m. on Election Day.

Miller said this cycle her staff has been reconciling mail-in ballots in batches as they come in, rather than all at once on the weekend before the election as was done in prior cycles.

Reconciling is the process by which elections workers ensure the ballots they physically have in their possession match what the office’s electronic tracking system says they have received.

As of Tuesday, Miller said her office had received roughly 15,400 of the 31,641 mail-in ballots sent out to voters.

On Election Day, workers will begin scanning all ballots received as of Nov. 1, and at 8 p.m. will determine whether they can have all ballots counted that evening or whether they will need to finish the county on Wednesday.

Tuesday was the last day voters could request a mail-in ballot. Voters who received one have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to return their marked ballot to the county elections office. Ballots delivered, either by the U.S. Postal Service or by hand, will not be counted.

Voters can avoid potential mail delivery delays by dropping their ballots at a drop box at the Chestnut Street entrance to the Lancaster County Government Center at 150 N. Queen St. in Lancaster city.

The drop box is available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through today, and until 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 28, and 29. It will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30; from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1; and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.

County officials reminded voters that the Pennsylvania Election Code states that each voter may only return his or her own mail ballot.