Lancaster County’s elections office completed counting 16,000 misprinted ballots on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

In total, 111,418 people voted in Tuesday’s primary election, with 21,884 of the votes cast by mail or absentee ballots. Turnout was 38.5%, higher than the 31.4% turnout in the 2020 primary.

The counting of mail-in ballots took longer than planned due to a printing error that made many of them unreadable by the county’s scanning machines. Workers and volunteers had to copy the selections from these ballots to new ones.

Elections officials said the only thing left to be counted as of Friday morning were 600 provisional ballots and 15,000 ballots with at least one write-in vote.

Provisional ballots are used to record a vote when the voter's eligibility needs to be verified. They are issued in a variety of circumstances, such as when a voter arrives at the incorrect polling place, if a new voter lacks a valid ID, or if a voter had requested an absentee or mail in ballot but decided to vote in person without bringing the mail-in ballot with them.

The remarking process for the misprinted mail in ballots began Tuesday after a printing error that affected about two-thirds of the mail in ballots sent to voters were affected by a printing error caused by the vendor, Claysburg-based NPC.

The process involved teams of volunteers and county employees working in teams of three. One person read the selections from a misprinted ballot out loud, one recorded the votes on a correct ballot, and the third person observed to ensure there were no errors.

A joint statement issued Wednesday afternoon on behalf of the county commissioners and NPC CEO Chip Gallaher said the printer's "version control practices have been revised to ensure only approved identification codes can be printed to avoid this situation from occurring again."

The printing error was not discovered until 7 a.m. Tuesday because Pennsylvania does not allow pre-canvassing of mail-in ballots before polls open on Election Day.

“That’s because of the law, something we can't discover until 7 a.m. on Election Day and one of the as we've said significant problems with Act 77,” Republican Commissioner Josh Parsons said on Friday morning.

Parsons and fellow Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said that the pre-canvassing issue is just one of many flaws in Act 77 and called again Friday for it to be repealed.

In contrast, Democratic Commissioner John Trescot released a statement Tuesday night stressing that the error was to be blamed on the printing and that while Act 77 could be improved with pre-canvassing it does not need to be repealed.

NPC and the county are continuing to investigate what caused the ballot printing error, D’Agostino said Friday. He said he is unsure if the county will change vendors, though he reiterated his view that Act 77’s problems are such that ballot problems are likely to happen no matter what vendor is hired.

The county also is preparing for a recount triggered by the narrow margin in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, according to Christa Miller, the chief clerk of elections. As of Friday morning, just over 1,000 votes separated Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick. Recounts in races where a candidate wins by 0.05% or less automatically go to a recount. Miller said she expected that to happen in early June.