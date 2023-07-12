The Lancaster County elections office will use a courthouse proofreader and a new checklist from the Department of State to avoid another ballot printing error, which in the spring cost more than $25,000 to fix, the county elections director said Wednesday.

The cost increase will be covered by a state grant that helps counties cover the additional cost of using mail-in ballots, elections director Christa Miller said at a board of elections meeting.

The ballot error, discovered about a month before the May 16 primary, affected 18,584 ballots, Miller said, but the U.S. Postal Service was able to catch most of them before they went out for delivery.

“​​I still can't give them enough accolades for what they were able to do across the county,” Miller said.

About 3,400 mail-in ballots could not be recovered by the post office, but election officials produced and mailed corrected replacement ballots shortly after the error was discovered.

Miller on Wednesday laid out to the board what will be different going forward to avoid a similar mistake. President Judge David Ashworth has agreed to loan out a courthouse proofreader to help the elections office on mail-in ballots, she said. DOS, the state agency that oversees elections, is also developing a checklist for finalizing ballot designs, something it’s never offered before, Miller said.

Another change to ballots voters will see in the upcoming municipal election in November: the mail-in secrecy envelope will be printed in yellow, so voters can more easily keep track of it, Miller said. In the May primary, 67 voters had their ballots rejected for failing to use the secrecy envelope. Mail-in voters have to seal their ballots in the smaller envelope before putting in the outside addressed envelope.

Electronic poll books

The elections director also reported Wednesday that a test run of electronic poll books in the primary went “very, very well.”

The KNOWiNK brand of electronic poll books the county tested had already been used in 36 states and 10 Pennsylvania counties before the county agreed to try them out, Miller said back in March.

On Wednesday, Miller said the feedback from most poll workers in the seven trial voting precincts was overwhelmingly positive. The software, used on an iPad, showed up-to-date voter registration information in one place. Paper pollbooks, in contrast, need to be printed several days out from Election Day. To see last-minute changes to voter data, such as whether a person has received a mail-in ballot, election officials must also print a supplemental book that poll workers must also flip through at polling places.

The electronic version allowed poll workers to help voters more quickly and efficiently, Miller said Some poll workers reported that the faster service lowered the number of frustrated voters, according to Miller.

But it’s unclear if and when Lancaster County may adopt KNOWiNK tablets for future elections. Miller on Wednesday said the budget impasse in Harrisburg makes it less clear that counties will be able to help pay for elections administration through the state’s election integrity grants.

The electronic poll books must be approved by both the board of elections and county commissioners. The election board is usually composed of the three sitting county commissioners. But this year Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons are not eligible because they are running for reelection.