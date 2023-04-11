A case of COVID-19 could affect the fate of a proposal to bring ballot curing to Lancaster County, after a member of the board of elections came down with the illness and won’t be able to attend Wednesday’s meeting to vote on the plan.

Court of Common Pleas Judge Jeffery Wright, appointed to the elections board for 2023, is out sick and likely won’t return to the bench until sometime next week, a member of his staff said Tuesday. He’s also not expected to be at today’s elections board meeting.

President Judge David Ashworth on Tuesday said Wright was feeling well and following COVID-19 protocols. “All things considered, he is doing well and we look forward to him returning to work sometime next week,” the president judge said in an email.

Democratic County Commissioner John Trescot, chair of the elections board, plans to introduce a measure that would authorize election officials to publish a list of voters who make a clerical mistake on their mail-ballots. Those names would be posted on the county website in the weeks leading up to the May 16 primary, and voters whose ballots were in danger of being rejected would then be able to go to the county elections office and fix the mistake.

While it has become common for people following COVID-19 protocols to participate remotely in local government meetings, it’s not an option for Wright. The county commissioners established a policy against remote participation in most meetings of county boards and commissions sometime before Trescot joined the board in 2022, according to Trescot.

“There has been no virtual voting,” Michael Fitizpatrick, a spokesperson for the board of commissioners, said in an email. “When a member of the board is missing, so long as there is a quorum, the remaining members of the board can still conduct business.”

The county’s public meeting room is not equipped to include a remote participant, Trescot said.

That means the success of Trescot’s ballot curing measure lies with the remaining member of the three-person board, former Lancaster County solicitor Christina Hausner.

In March, the elections board discussed the legal status of ballot curing and how other Pennsylvania counties employ the practice.

Hausner did not take a position on allowing ballot curing in Lancaster County, but noted in the meeting that the state election code says voters “shall” date and sign the outer envelope when using a mail-in ballot.

“We here at the local level can’t just say, ‘Well that’s not important,’ or ‘that’s not material’ or it violates (federal law). There are judges who are doing that, but that’s not our job, and it just makes things more difficult,” Hausner said in March.

Opposition to ballot curing

The term “ballot curing” describes a process whereby voters can correct clerical errors on their mail-in ballots to avoid having their ballots rejected. The most common clerical errors in recent Pennsylvania elections involved mistakes made on the outer envelope used to mail a ballot to election officials, such as failing to sign or date the legal declaration that the voter filled out the ballot unaided.

Trescot’s proposal would restrict curing to the outer envelope – a missed or incorrect date or signature. Other counties also have notified voters who returned a “naked ballot” that had no secrecy envelope.

Trescot’s measure also stipulates county election workers would not individually contact voters — another practice other counties have used. It would be up to voters to check a public list of voters with problematic ballots to find out if they need to correct a mistake.

Ballot curing does not allow voters to change their votes or any other information on the ballot. Because the declaration that needs a signature and date is on the outer envelope, election workers don’t even need to open ballots to catch clerical mistakes covered by Trescot’s proposal.

Officials in the Lancaster County elections office already check the outer envelope when people submit their mail-in ballots in person. If it’s missing an outer date or signature, the voter has a chance to quickly fix it.

Ballot curing, though never practiced in Lancaster County, has had outspoken local detractors since the 2020 presidential election, especially among conservative grassroots groups like Free PA and Audit the Vote PA.

On social media channels, local activists have been calling on residents to show up to today’s meeting to oppose the ballot curing measure.

In the two years following the 2020 presidential election, ballot curing was a practice heavily attacked by conservatives, often likening it to voter fraud and saying the process is embraced by counties with a Democratic majority. Proponents of the practice say it’s simply a useful service for voters who took time to fill in a ballot but screwed up a technicality.

With no laws governing the particulars, some counties have gone ahead and instituted their own protocols for curing ballots without violating any other election laws.