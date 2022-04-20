The Lancaster County Board of Elections on Wednesday approved 12 polling place changes ahead of the May 17 primary election.

Location changes are an ordinary part of preparation before elections — there are 240 total polling locations throughout the county. Many of the changes are the result of previous locations no longer being available for public use during the election season.

Signs announcing the changes will be posted at the former polling locations, as well as the new locations and three other locations nearby, according to Christa Miller, chief clerk/chief registrar of the Lancaster County Board of Elections.

Households impacted by the change — about 16,500 voters, according to Miller — will also receive notifications in the mail.

For voters who want to drop a mail-in ballot off, Miller said there will be a designated counter inside the election office at the Lancaster County Government Center in downtown Lancaster.

The two Republican commissioners who comprise a majority on the board, decided last week to remove the mail-in ballot dropbox from inside the county building. That move came on the same day a bill banning dropboxes state-wide advanced in the Pennsylvania Senate along party lines.

As of Wednesday, there were 345,678 registered voters in Lancaster County, with 23,390 mail and absentee ballot requests.

Election deadlines

The last day to register for the May 17 primary election is May 2. Voters can request mail-in ballots up until May 10. Mail-in ballots must be received by the county elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. For more information, go to votespa.com.

Below are the physical polling place location changes:

Lancaster City: Sixth Ward, Fifth Precinct

Former site: The Former Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, 410 North Lime Street, Lancaster, 17602

New site: YWCA Lancaster, 110 North Lime Street, Lancaster, 17602

Lancaster City: Eight Ward, First Precinct

Former location: Christ Lutheran Church, 407 Lafayette Street, Lancaster, 17603

New location: Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 South Queen Street, Lancaster, 17603

Lancaster City: Ninth Ward, First Precinct

Former location: Lancaster County Government Center, 150 North Queen Street, Lancaster, 17603

New: Christian Science Church, 200 West Lemon Street, Lancaster, 17603

Columbia Borough: Sixth Ward

Former location: Columbia QRS Inc., 336 North Seventh Street, Columbia, 17512

New location: Victory Church, 550 Linden Street, Columbia, 17512

E. Hempfield Township: Centerville District

Former location: Hempfield Brethren in Christ Church, 2600 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, 17601

New location: Vietnamese Alliance Church, 3435 Nolt Road, Landisville, 17538

E. Hempfield Township: Cherry Hill District

Former location: Four Seasons Pro Shop, 949 Church Street, Landisville, 17538

New location: Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, 17601

E. Hempfield Township: Spring District

Former location: Vietnamese Alliance Church, 3435 Nolt Road, Landisville, 17538

New location: Community Fellowship Church, 200 Bethel Drive, Lancaster, 17601

E. Hempfield Township: Indian Springs District

Former location: Hempfield Area Recreation Commission, 950 Church Street, Landisville, 17538

New location: Four Seasons Pro Shop, 949 Church Street, Landisville, 17538

E. Hempfield Township: Pleasant View District

Former location: Reality Church, 2301 Harrisburg Pike Suite 100, Lancaster, 17601

New location: Church of the Apostles, 1850 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, 17603

W. Hempfield Township: Farmdale District

Former location: Silver Spring Baptist Church, 4001 Marietta Avenue, Columbia, 17512

New location: Chinese Bible Church of Lancaster (Back Building), 4050 Marietta Avenue, Columbia, 17512

W. Lampeter Township: Locust District

Former location: Willow Street Lions Club, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street, 17584

New location: Willow Valley Manor, 71 Locust Lane, Willow Street, 17584

W. Lampeter Township: Lakes District

Former location: Willow Street Lions Club, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street, 17584

New location: Willow Valley Lakes Manor, 300 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, 17584