For the first time in 20 years, Lancaster County voters may have the option of selecting a Democrat for county controller this November.

At their endorsement convention Saturday, held virtually via Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lancaster County Democratic Committee endorsed Chris Hess, of Lititz, for county controller.

A Democrat has not run for the position since 2001, when Betty Draper lost to Republican Keith Greiner.

Hess most recently worked as beverage director at The Pressroom in downtown Lancaster before being laid off. While he has not worked as an accountant, Hess said in a letter to the committee that he has experience for the role through his position at The Pressroom, which entailed reducing waste, increasing efficiency to save on labor costs, managing inventory, handling financial matters for the beverage program and managing personnel.

“Through this direct experience I am knowledgeable in reading financial statements, working within a budget, controlling costs, being in a position of leadership and fostering relationships with colleagues to create a respectful, professional and enjoyable work environment,” Hess said in a letter to the committee.

Hess would face Republican Lisa Colon, an auditing and accounting assistant manager in the controller’s office, in the November election, presuming she is endorsed by the GOP on Tuesday and both candidates win their May primary races. Colon also is assistant treasurer of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County.

Running in all races

While Democrats have gained a larger share of the county’s voters since the Draper-Greiner race and Republicans have lost some of theirs, Republicans still hold the advantage countywide and routinely sweep the county government races.

Republicans currently make up 51.29% of county voters to Democrats’ 32.42%, a change from the 2001 figures of 61.27% and 25.3%, respectively.

Both Diane Topakian, chair of the county Democratic committee, and Ismail Smith-Wade-El, the vice-chair, stressed the importance of running candidates in all races to show voters there are Democratic options.

“We’re not just the committee of the races we can win; we are the Lancaster County Democratic Committee,” Smith Wade-El said. “We are going to contest every race we can.”

However, no candidates were offered up for the open seat on Lancaster County’s Court of Common Pleas, of for recorder of deeds, both of which are up for election this November.

“I was not fortunate enough to find someone who was willing to run (for Common Pleas judge), but I did try,” Topakian said.

But, candidates for open statewide judicial seats did join the meeting to introduce themselves, and votes were taken on their endorsements.

Timika Lane, a judge in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, was endorsed for the Pennsylvania Superior Court, and Amanda Green-Hawkins, a labor union lawyer for United Steel Workers, was endorsed for the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court.

In Lancaster city, where Democrats hold the advantage over Republicans, the city committee endorsed Danene Sorace for a second term as mayor, Smith-Wade-El and Faith Craig for reelection to City Council, Derek Smith for treasurer and James Reichenbach, the current treasurer, for city controller.

Lochard Calixte, a newcomer seeking election to City Council, was endorsed in his bid.

Janet Diaz, a current City Council member seeking endorsement for reelection, was not endorsed.