Lancaster County for the first time is creating a centralized list of capital improvement projects and seeding it with $13 million, money mostly offset in this year’s budget by federal stimulus funds. The goal is to better prioritize which maintenance and construction efforts across all county agencies should be authorized.

Approved on Wednesday by the county commissioners, the Capital Improvement Plan includes a preliminary list of projects ranked from the most urgent – a $300,000 project to replace the boilers in the Lancaster County Prison – to least, such as radio tower replacements for the 9-1-1 system.

Similar to the Bridge Capital Improvement plan that’s been working through a list of bridge fixes and replacements for the past 10 years, the new plan will focus on projects estimated to cost more than $50,000 and have a lifespan of at least five years. Vehicle purchases are excluded from the plan.

Of the $13 million shifted to the new program, approximately $10.1 million is budgeted so far to be spent during the rest of the 2022 fiscal year, which ends in December. That’s a significant increase from the $1.3 million the county usually budgets each year for routine capital improvements, said Patrick Mulligan, the county’s budget services director.

The preliminary list of projects also offers insight into how much the county intends to spend on constructing a new prison in the next four years. To construct the prison in 2026, the county estimates it will spend $100 million, likely issuing bonds to pay for it. By 2024, the county expects to spend an additional $2.1 million on design and development of the new prison.

The projects listed in the plan and their respective prioritization rating will be updated on a quarterly basis in the first year of its existence, Mulligan said.

This “living document” may change frequently during the plan’s first few years, as more agencies find urgent repairs, said Bob Devonshire, the county’s facilities management director.

Prior to this plan, individual county departments needed approval from the commissioners to pay for most upgrades or fixes to their facilities. Now, each agency will submit to the Capital Improvement Plan committee to have a project rated and added to the master list.

Any projects listed on the Capital Improvement Plan will still need to be approved by the county commissioners.

The new process will also help bolster the county’s Aa2 bond rating, the second-highest bond credit rating offered to counties, County Commissioner chairman Ray D’Agostino said during Wednesday’s meeting. The county was able to allocate money to this project, D’Agostino added, because of the county’s careful stewardship of tax dollars that has helped build up the county’s savings accounts.

“This formalizes it in a way that we haven’t done before,” County Commissioner Josh Parsons said during Wednesday’s meeting. “I think it’s about good government, it’s about tracking projects better and having a sustainable funding source for it.