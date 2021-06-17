Masks and social distancing will soon no longer be required at Lancaster County court facilities, per a new order from President Judge David Ashworth.

Ashworth’s latest administrative order extends the judicial emergency he had originally put into place early in the pandemic through Aug. 31, 2021, but removes the remaining major restrictions.

As of June 28, 2021, masks and social distancing will no longer be required at all court facilities, but the order states individuals may still wear masks if they so choose.

Additionally, all court facilities will be open to the public without restriction with the exception of the law library, which will remain open via appointment only.

While the pandemic restrictions will be end on June 28, Ashworth explained that the state judicial emergency is remaining in place to allow the courts to continue using remote video and other technology that was originally deployed when the pandemic began last year. Ashworth said the state Supreme Court is exploring ways to allow those systems to continue being used without the need for a declaration of emergency.