Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth announced that starting Monday, Aug. 23, all staff and visitors to the courthouse, district courts and other court-related facilities on court business will have to wear masks, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Since late May, people who had been fully vaccinated were not required to wear masks in court facilities under the president judge’s jurisdiction.

Ashworth cited the county as now being in an area of high community transmission based on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as reasoning. The CDC recommends indoor masking, regardless of vaccination status, in areas with high transmission.

Ashworth said the courts will continue to operate at full capacity, with social distancing encouraged. The order is in effect until Sept. 15.

Ashworth’s order does not apply to individual row offices, such as the district attorney, clerk of courts, prothonotary and sheriff.

District Attorney Heather Adams, Sheriff Christopher Leppler and Prothonotary Andrew Spade said they are not requiring masks at this time.

Christopher Tallarico, the county's chief public defender, said he is “strongly encouraging our personnel and clients to wear masks within our office, based on our mission to represent the incarcerated and indigent clients.”

Rhonda Allen, chief deputy clerk of court, said masks are required except for employees working at their desks.

The order also exempts people who cannot medically tolerate a face covering and children under 2.