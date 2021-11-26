Two branches of Lancaster County government are accusing each other of playing politics over concerns about lack of staffing to support and safeguard county courts.

Court of Common Pleas President Judge David Ashworth on Tuesday sent a letter to the board of commissioners warning that court operations and security are at risk.

“Our immediate concern is that a serious incident will occur in court facilities or in the prison, and staff or others will be seriously injured,” Ashworth wrote. “If these issues continue, the court may be required to shut down courtrooms until security is available to open them safely, bringing judicial operations to a halt.”

Ashworth’s letter detailed shortages at the prison, sheriff’s office, clerk of courts and magisterial courts and invited the commissioners to meet and discuss the problems.

County Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, who comprise the Republican majority on the three-member board, took exception to Ashworth’s complaints in emailed responses sent Friday. Ashworth, they said, is using the staffing issue as a way to retaliate against the two commissioners' criticisms of strict COVID-19 policies kept in place by Ashworth.

“If you and your colleagues harbor the serious concerns outlined in your letter, I do not understand why they were not raised by you sooner, nor why they could not be discussed in a rational and professional manner rather than via a letter of complaint that was immediately sent to LNP,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said in an email to Ashworth.

Staffing concerns

In his letter, Ashworth said shortages in the sheriff’s office resulted in some court proceedings being held without a deputy present to provide security. Security is also a concern at the district court level, where Ashworth wrote that some offices lock their doors during court sessions due to not having the staff needed to operate the offices safely.

He also provided a document from the sheriff’s office showing that during the week of Nov. 15-19 there were 27 courtrooms opened without a deputy.

Staffing shortages at the county prison are impacting the court’s ability to have prisoners transported to the courthouse for hearings or to supervise the use of live video for proceedings. Shortages in the Clerk of Courts office – described as a “crisis” in a September email sent by Ashworth and obtained by LNP|LancasterOnline – are jamming up “even routine court proceedings” and delaying document filings.

Ashworth said Friday that his letter was drafted carefully to avoid casing blame. He said it was intended to inform the commissioners of how the staff shortages were specifically impacting the court. The judicial branch, he noted, does not have the ability to address staffing issues since those decisions fall under the commissioner’s authority.

Commissioners respond

Commissioner D’Agostino said Ashworth had “briefly” mentioned concern over the shortages at a breakfast meeting a month ago, and that D’Agostino suggested Ashworth reach out to Parsons to set up a meeting to discuss the issues.

“But you did not do this, instead your wrote a letter addressed only to the Board of Commissioners, a month after our discussion and my suggestion” he wrote, adding that Parsons had proposed a meeting in his office to discuss the matter, but that "you (Ashworth) refused to meet with him.”

D’Agostino said Ashworth could have brought the issues up at any of the public meetings the judge had attended recently, and that Ashworth’s letter didn’t acknowledge some steps the commissioners have taken to deal with some of the staffing issues, including a agreement with constables to provide prison transport and a wage increase for non-union employees of between 4.25% and 5.25%.

Parsons echoed many of those same points in his response, adding that most entities, public and private, are facing shortages.

But his response took things a step further, alleging that Ashworth “leaked to the press” in response to criticisms Parsons and D’Agostino have made about the courts’ coronavirus measures. He also referenced the commissioners’ ongoing dispute with the former district attorney, Craig Stedman, who is now a county judge.

“Is a member of your Court, who previously supervised an office where $150,000 went missing, disgruntled with the Board of Commissioners because we continue to exercise our free speech rights and seek a full and thorough investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office?" Parsons wrote.

Ashworth on Friday refuted Parsons’ insinuations.

“That email is so filled with misrepresentation, misstatements and flat out mistruth. It’s absolutely ridiculous,” he said. “That I ran to the press with the letter in advance is absurd. Until (LNP) contacted me and told me that (they) were aware of it and requested (a copy), this is not something that I wished to be addressed in the press.”

Ashworth also said Parsons only offered to meet with him during the afternoon when Ashworth is in court, rather than in the morning and or at lunch.

And Parsons’ attack on Judge Stedman, Ashworth said, “was absolutely uncalled for and that speaks volumes on Commissioner Parsons.”

“His email is clearly drafted for consumption by his political constituents,” Ashworth said. “It is filled with things that have nothing to do with the issue at hand. … I’m disappointed in the response.”

Judges don’t all agree

Only four of a total of 13 other judges signed on to Ashworth’s letter. When asked if there was any disagreement among judges about sending it, Ashworth began to say it was a “collective decision” before saying it was inappropriate to divulge conversations that happened during board of judges’ meetings.

Judge Dennis Reinaker, who was president judge before Ashworth, said he did not sign the letter because he did not think it was the right approach and foresaw it being obtained by the press and leading to governmental infighting.

“I was very much opposed to sending it,” he said. “If there are things that need to be discussed with the commissioners, you go over there and meet with them as the president judge. That’s what we do as public officials.”

Reinaker said he doesn’t necessarily disagree with the issues brought up by the letter and noted that many of them have already been reported.

“Anytime you reduce this to writing, it doesn’t serve anyone’s purpose to have this happen. It just creates more problems longer term,” he said. “What about this letter is news to anyone at this point? To me that’s why ... it was questionable to send something like this out.”

Ashworth said he still hopes to meet with the commissioners to discuss solutions to the staffing problems. Both D’Agostino and Parsons also ended their responses saying they would be open to talking about the issues.

Responses to Ashworth Letter