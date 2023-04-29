What makes someone qualified to serve as a judge, and how can voters answer that question for themselves before filling out their ballots?

Bruce Ledewitz, a law professor at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, said professional legal experience is an obvious qualification, but it’s not everything.

“All things being equal, sure, you’re going to have to be a real quick study if you don’t have much trial experience, but a person could engage in that,” Ledewitz said. “(E)mpathy, decency, a pragmatic approach to things, those personal qualities are far more important than the technical knowledge of how to run a trial.”

The central question voters should be asking themselves, according to Ledewitz, is: “If I was convicted of a crime or if I was the victim of a crime, is this the person I would want deciding what should happen?”

In a 10-year term on the bench, most Common Pleas judges in Lancaster County spend more time on civil cases than criminal ones. But judges in criminal cases make decisions on individuals’ liberties and often in very tragic circumstances, Ledewitz said, giving them the highest stakes.

Stanley Brand, a professor at Dickinson Penn State Law, agreed. “I think a level of experience as a lawyer would help,” he said. “Whether that’s trial experience or not, there’s some very bright, competent people on the bench who don’t have a lot of trial experience but are intellectually up to the task.”

How judicial candidates are vetted and who should do it are two big questions surrounding this year’s race for three seats on Lancaster County’s court of common pleas. The Lancaster County Republican Committee, long dominant in electing judges to the bench, believes its members should vet judicial candidates, especially in the pre-primary phase of an election year.

In the Republican committee's view, candidates for the bench shouldn’t be expected to participate in the traditional vetting process run by the Lancaster Bar Association, a professional organization for attorneys. The county GOP issued a statement in December criticizing the bar association’s process as a “popularity contest” and an attempt by area attorneys to prevent conservative Republican candidates from being elected.

Bar association members leading the ratings process denied those allegations, saying the group simply wanted to perform its customary role of providing voters an assessment of each candidate based on feedback from their professional peers.

The field

Of the four candidates running in the Republican primary this year, just two were rated as “highly recommended” by the bar association when it published its findings in February. And only one of those two, First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown, earned an endorsement from the county Republican committee.

The other, Judge Karen Maisano, was passed over for the GOP endorsement despite being appointed to the bench last summer with the support of two influential Republican legislators — state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin.

The two other candidates backed by the GOP committee — personal injury attorney Shawn McLaughlin and Christina Parsons, a dependency hearing officer — were not recommended by the bar association.

The bar said it didn’t recommend McLaughlin because he did not have a large body of legal work in Lancaster County and was not well-known among other local attorneys. More than half of the 203 respondents to the bar survey said they had “no opinion” of McLaughlin, who first explored a run for judge in 2017 but dropped out after failing to win the Republican committee’s endorsement.

In not recommending Parsons, the bar cited her lack of legal experience. For most of Parsons’ legal career since law school, she has served as a dependency hearing officer. The Lancaster County court system contracts with two hearing officers, who trade off weeks hearing or assisting in child dependency cases, often involving child abuse and neglect. Hearing officers typically work just two or three court days a month, according to the bar association.

Parsons is also married to county Commissioner Josh Parsons, another county-level elected position that’s on the ballot this year. The board of commissioners approves budgets for departments in the county court system but otherwise has little to no oversight or role with the judiciary.

Ledewitz and Brand said a judge having a spouse elected to county government likely doesn’t pose any direct conflicts of interest for Parsons. She would likely be expected to recuse herself from a case if it directly involves her husband, like if he is a direct supervisor in an employment decision under litigation, Ledewitz said.

If Parsons joining the bench inherently posed a conflict of interest, “That would disqualify a lot of people” from taking office, Brand said.

While Brown, Maisano and McLaughlin all tried and failed to seek an endorsement from the county Republican committee in previous years, Parsons won an endorsement in her first attempt.

Per tradition, candidates who don’t win the Republican endorsement show their loyalty to the party committee by bowing out of the race. But against the wishes of the Republican committee, Maisano proceeded to file petitions to run in the GOP primary and further angered fellow Republicans by also filing to run in the Democratic primary.

It was once common for judicial candidates to cross-file to run in both party primaries, a nod to the nonpartisan nature of serving on the bench. But in recent years, Republicans have been less likely to run on both lines, especially more conservative candidates.

Because no other Republicans filed to run in the Democratic primary, Maisano has a clear path to the general election. If Brown, McLaughlin and Parsons win the Republican primary, the November ballot will be essentially a repeat of the primary: One candidate on the Democratic side and three on the Republican side, with voters asked to choose their top three.

In their own words

Each of the four candidates provided lengthy answers to the question of what makes a person “qualified to serve on the bench. Some of their answers are published below, with minor edits for style and clarity.

Todd Brown

“In my estimation, a few important attributes of a judge that are specifically reflected in both my professional and personal life are hard work, compassion and humility. These attributes are reflected in my humble background (first in my family to attend college, let alone law school) and decision to dedicate my career to serving my community as a public servant.

“My experiences fighting for victims of crime as a prosecutor and protecting the rights of the accused as a public defender have taught me what it truly means to be compassionate. Difficult personal challenges have equally instilled in me empathy and humility, which will serve me well on the bench. Importantly, my wife and I impart these values to our four children who work and volunteer in their community.

“My 20-plus years of practicing law have presented me with opportunities that allowed me to establish many attributes that have served me well as a successful litigator and administrator: extensive jury trial experience (dozens of trials), sound judgment, decisiveness, open mindedness and fairness, the willingness to learn, a strong work ethic and commitment to justice. These characteristics were first established in me during my judicial clerkship and then solidified during the 15 years that I initially served as a prosecutor charged with the responsibility of not only protecting the community, but also ensuring a fair and just prosecution.”

Karen Maisano

“Many qualities define a good judge. The two most important are trial experience and temperament. Courtroom experience is critical when it comes to understanding the nuances of procedure and precedent. It is important to have a thorough knowledge of the law, in as many areas as possible both as it is written and the case law that analyzes and further defines it. A judge’s first trial should not be from sitting atop the bench.

“Judicial temperament is a personal trait that encompasses the ability to remain calm and unbiased during the proceedings and to understand how a decision will affect the human beings before the court. It is the ability to communicate with the attorneys, witnesses, jurors, and parties calmly and courteously and have the willingness to listen and take into consideration all sides.”

Shawn McLaughlin

McLaughlin said professional experience and personal qualities like humility and dedication are just as important for a qualified judge:

“Over the past 31 years, in the many courts I have been to throughout Pennsylvania, I have seen some judges who are arrogant and, though intelligent, believe they know it all, and jump to conclusions and make decisions without hearing both sides of a case.”

The attorney also pointed to his experience growing up as a factor that contributes to his sense of humility and caring attitude to people who appear before the court:

“I was raised in a trailer park outside of Elizabethtown, here in Lancaster County. I was the only member of my family to go to college, much less to law school. I remember where I came from and what it took to get here and am honored to even be considered for judge at this time. I won’t forget that.”

Christina Parsons

“Judges must at a minimum be licensed attorneys in good standing to be “qualified” to serve our community as a member of the court.

“However, excellent judges must also possess many important character traits that assure they have the capacity to discern appropriate outcomes given the applicable law and novel facts that come before them each day. Some of these important qualities include, but are not limited to: commitment to applying our Constitution and laws as written in a manner that ensures equal treatment for all who come before the court, respect for all of those whom they serve, appropriate judicial temperament, integrity, intelligence and sound judgment.

“In the role of hearing officer, I presided over hearings and submitted to the assigned judge recommendations concerning a wide variety of issues involving some of our community’s most vulnerable families. Once the judge approved those recommendations, they became court orders. As a hearing officer, I determined what evidence and testimony should be permitted into the court’s record, communicated effectively and compassionately to the parties and attorneys before me, and outlined next steps in those cases involving the most at-risk families in our community. Thus, I have an impeccable record of having the positive attributes judges should possess in order to be best ‘qualified’ to serve our community.

“Voters can be assured that I have the intelligence necessary to serve our community as judge. I have been an attorney since 2006, and I graduated magna cum laude with a Juris Doctor from the Dickinson School of Law at Pennsylvania State University in 2006. I graduated in the top 3% of my law school class. Prior to that, I graduated with highest distinction from Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. I graduated with a 4.0.”

Responses from the candidates to additional questions will be published Wednesday, May 3, in the LNP | LancasterOnline primary voters guide.