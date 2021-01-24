Lancaster County conservatives ponder what it means to be Republican, direction of the party in post-Trump era

If you ask local Republican committeeman Terry Christopher about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, he’ll point out that American history is filled with examples of citizens taking the law into their own hands to force change.

“There are absolutely times when violence is appropriate, and it’s not a coincidence that it lines up with a corrupt government ignoring the masses who first called for peaceful solutions,” Christopher, the Lancaster Township area chairman of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, wrote on the committee’s Facebook page following the attack.

While his opinion is an outlier among local party officials, including the party chairman, his views are reflective of a larger debate happening inside the GOP following the insurrection incited by former President Donald Trump.

On the one hand are those who were horrified by the Jan. 6 attack and the no-holds-barred efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in the two months after the election. On the other are staunch Trump supporters who believe local GOP officials didn’t do enough to support the president’s fight. The most outspoken of those expressing these opposite views say they can no longer support the Republican Party as it exists today.

As a result, the Lancaster County GOP saw hundreds of its registered voters leave the party in the first half of January. In the week of the Jan. 6 attack, 249 Lancaster County Republicans switched their registration to other parties. Of those, 146 became Democrats.

These party switches continued into the following week: From Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, 87 Lancaster County Republicans switched their registration to other parties, with 76 becoming Democrats, according to county Pennsylvania Department of State data.

For all of 2020, 858 GOP voters in the county switched to other parties, meaning that in just the first two week of 2021 the party lost nearly 40% of the number of voters it lost to other parties in the entire preceding year. Although the party’s margin has narrowed over the past decade, Republicans still make up a slim majority of the county’s registered voters, currently 51.4%, giving the party a firm grasp on elected offices up and down the ballot outside Lancaster city and its suburbs, blue dots on the county’s otherwise dark red political terrain.

Kirk Radanovic, the chairman of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, said claims of a “mass exodus” are baseless.

“Our committee members will continue to stand strong for our values and remain unified in the fight against socialism and the radical left who now control the agenda in Washington,” Radanovic said in an email. “They do not represent the people of Lancaster County, and the commanding victories for our Republican elected officials make that clear.”

Radanovic maintains the GOP “will prevail” in the county with or without Trump, though he stressed the broad support the former president enjoyed. Trump earned 160,209 votes in Lancaster County in November, when only 151,552 registered Republicans voted.

Trump first

Over the last four years, the Republican Party establishment twisted itself to keep up with Trump’s norm-defying presidency. The payoff was clear: A wave of new voter registrations from people drawn to Trump, a presidency that delivered big tax cuts, pursued anti-immigration policies, and stocked the federal bench of hundreds of conservative judges and three new Supreme Court justices.

That record won the hearts of local Republicans like Stephen Mohr, a party committeeman from Conoy Township. In his view, If you don’t like how the Republican Party changed under Trump, you’re not a Republican anymore.

“These individuals that are dropping out of the party, maybe they weren’t worth having in the first place,” he said. “It’ll be a stronger Republican Party if we can get rid of those weak links that are talking about dropping out.”

But some of the county’s most loyal Trump supporters have resigned their positions in party leadership or switched parties altogether, disgusted with what they see as a failure to defend the former president. These voters label local party establishment, lawmakers like House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R., Peach Bottom) and Sen. Ryan Aument (R., Landisville), “Republicans In Name Only” for failing to overturn Pennsylvania’s election results. One Trump supporter wrote on Lancaster’s Free and Fair Elections Facebook group that he changed his registration on Jan. 9 from Republican to “MAGA Party.”

Rick Armellino, a Republican committeeman in Manheim Township, wrote in a Dec. 28 email to chairman Radanovic that he would tender his resignation on Jan. 20 if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris “are successful in stealing this election.”

Armellino detailed five ways he believed Lancaster’s state legislators abused the trust of their constituents, one of which is that he believed these GOP lawmakers “Literally stabbed President Trump in the back after enjoying down-vote wins enhanced by the President’s ability to bring out a record number of voters.”

Following the election, but prior to the Jan. 6 attack, some members of the county committee expressed anger that GOP legislators weren’t pushing harder to support Trump’s claim of election fraud, Ephrata Area Chair Glen Beiler said.

“I think there’s a number of committee people that are somewhat frustrated, that they feel like... the leadership in the state, or Senate and Speaker (of the House), could be doing more or at least saying that they’re at least fighting for us,” he said, adding that he had heard calls from some committee members to break off from the local GOP in favor of forming a new party.

Still, support for splitting from the party was very limited, he said.

“The people that have talked to me, the other (area) chairs, it seems like they want to work to get people (elected) regardless of how this turns out,” he said.

Prior to Jan. 6, Ethan Demme, a supervisor in East Lampeter Township and former chair of the county GOP, said he and others he knew were considering leaving the party because it had become unrecognizable from what it was when he led it as committee chair in the early 2010s.

“I was arguing then that the Democrats were a little more insular and not accepting of different ideas,” he said on Jan. 5. “Over the last 10 years, I’ve seen the Republicans move more to the extreme, even if it’s the things I tend to lean to myself. There's more litmus tests and purity standards for who's allowed to be a Republican or run for office. You have to check the boxes. And the biggest box you have to check now is do you follow Trump?”

The “last straw” for Demme was the Capitol attack, he said. On the day after, he and two colleagues on the East Lampeter board informed Radanovic they were disaffiliating from the party.

Radanovic dismissed Demme, noting he had been “continually rejected” by voters in recent primary races.

“The fact is those individuals left the party ideology years ago,” Radanovic said.

Like Demme, committee member Melissa Dye tendered her resignation in the wake of the Capitol attack, telling Radanovic “the failure of the Republican Party to adhere to its values is to blame (for Jan. 6) and I will not be party to it.”

Ann Womble, another former committee chair who left the party in 2016 over her objections to Trump, said the party she called her own all of her life is now facing that question of what to do after Trump.

“There’s obviously a civil war going on in the Republican Party now, and it’s a reconciliation that needs to happen,” she said. “But I don’t see that split falling on the line of people that are for Trump and people who want to get back to the old days, the Regan era. This is people that want to stick with Trump and people who want to stay and pretend it didn’t happen.”

Womble said she also wonders if Trump will take his supporters and form a new party, but sees no reason for such a move given his strong grip on the party.

Demme, Womble and Dye are exceptions, as few other party officials have joined them in resigning.

“I think everyone is looking for some clarity on where we’re going as a party,” said Terry Christopher, chair of the Lancaster Township Republican Committee, referring to whether the party will continue to follow Trump and his style of aggressive populism, or return to a less confrontational approach focused on limited government, low taxes and family values.

“And I don’t know if that comes from the local party, or the state (party) or the RNC,” he said.

Christopher believes the party should continue to follow Trump.

Radanovic said it’s easy for detractors to dismiss the Trump movement and the former president’s ability to attract support across party lines. He then listed nearly a dozen policy accomplishments under Trump that “are who we are as a Republican party.”

Some of the accomplishments he cited include the Trump administration’s support of law enforcement and the military, taking action on China and other foreign adversaries, securing the nation’s borders, and protecting religious liberties.

“Elections are never about one man or one woman,” Radanovic said. “Elections are about principles. That is why the Republican Party has been successful in Lancaster County, not because of one person, but because of the values that the voters in Lancaster County believe in. Republican values will prevail. We know we are on the issues.”

Related articles