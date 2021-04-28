In a split vote, the Lancaster County commissioners repealed the emergency declaration which has been in place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county’s declaration of a state of emergency was originally enacted by the board on March 17, 2020, to allow the county to sign contracts and make purchases of personal protective equipment without the need for the formal purchasing procedure, which is often time consuming.

On Wednesday, Phil Colvin, the county’s emergency management director, said the declaration was no longer needed.

“Things have pretty much moved into a steady state,” Colvin said. “The urgency in which we need to act to either purchase things or enter into contracts has definitely subsided in the past two months.”

Commissioner Craig Lehman voted against ending the state of emergency, saying that as long as the community vaccination center at Park City is in place, the declaration should remain. The center is expected to close in June.

Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino voted to end the declaration, arguing that the immediate necessity of no-bid purchasing has passed, and that contracting should return to the normal public procedure as a matter of transparency.