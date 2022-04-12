A distance of 10 yards. The governor’s wife. Cries of “voter suppression” and retorts of “political theater.”

All that in reference to a metal box like ones found outside libraries, post offices or Fed Ex locations.

The last 40 minutes of Tuesday’s county commissioners’ working session was a lively debate over the status of the dropbox where voters deposited mail-in ballots ahead of primary and general elections starting in 2020.

Two Republican commissioners, who also comprise a majority on the county Board of Elections, previewed last week their likely decision to get rid of the dropbox. That brought out about a dozen citizens, mostly Democrats, in opposition at Tuesday’s meeting.

Diane Topakian, the chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee, kicked off public comment by saying the party gets dozens of calls each election season with voters asking about the status of the dropbox.

“It really shows what a service the dropbox provides to the citizens of this county,” she said. “And I cannot fathom why the commissioners would consider removing the dropbox.”

Other speakers argued that moving the box into the county elections office would burden voters – both those who don’t have time to go through security and those with disabilities who might find the security screening process onerous. Still others, including Democratic Commissioner John Trescot, noted that the U.S. Postal Service currently can’t be relied on to deliver mail in less than a week.

Commissioner Josh Parsons, backed by his Republican colleague Ray D’Agostino, gave no ground on the matter. In response to Topakian’s opening comments, Parsons said the ballot dropbox change was an “administrative matter” that could be done without an official vote of the Elections Board. The board is composed of the three county commissioners.

Then he blamed the governor and the Legislature for passing a law that, he said, potentially encourages voters to violate the law without their knowing better. Specifically, he was referencing state law that says a ballot can be dropped off only by the voter it belongs to.

“Since the beginning, I’ve been concerned, when this law [Act 77] first passed, no one, almost no one, knew that it’s illegal to give that mail-in ballot to your spouse or anyone else, unless you have an affidavit” explaining why you need someone else to drop it off, Parsons said.

Act 77, the 2019 law that expanded voters' right to mail-in ballots, is being challenged in state courts, though its provisions are expected to remain in effect at least through the May 17 primary. The Commonwealth Court ruled in January that the overall law is unconstitutional, agreeing with Republican lawmakers who sued on the grounds that the state Constitution seems to restrict how and where ballots can be returned. That decision is being appealed to the state Supreme Court.

Parsons then pointed to a November radio interview in which Gov. Tom Wolf said his wife had dropped his ballot off at the York County elections office ahead of the municipal election deadline.

“I can’t believe he doesn’t know what the law is,” Parsons said, before saying the proposal to drop the county’s dropbox is well-intentioned. “I don’t want someone in Lancaster County coming in and breaking the law and then potentially being prosecuted, and them saying, “Well, the governor did it.’ ”

Trescot said if fraud is the concern, “We could do a much better job of having documentation, a better poster, a better sign outside where the dropbox is, clearly stating that you can’t do this (return any ballot other than your own).”

‘Political theater’

No member of the public spoke up in support of removing the ballot dropbox. As speakers stood up to complain that the change was unnecessary and might amount to voter suppression, Parsons chastised one speaker, saying, “You don’t have a right to get up and say it’s voter suppression.” Later, he said that argument is akin to him arguing that anyone in favor of the ballot dropbox is in favor of voter fraud.

“I’m not arguing that,” Parsons said. “But when you argue that we’re in support of voter suppression because we want to make a minor change, to me that’s outside the bounds of normal discourse.”

He also called out Duncan Hopkins from the liberal advocacy group Lancaster Stands Up, saying he was there to politicize the issue so the group could then fundraise off of it.

When Paula Koda from Lancaster Township stood up to say she was “shocked” by how Parsons and D’Agostino responded to some of the speakers, Parsons said the criticisms of the dropbox issue amounted to “political theater.”

Still, it was the 10 extra yards voters would be required to traverse to drop off their ballots once the dropbox is removed that the two Republican commissioners cited repeatedly.

“Box or no box, whether it’s there or not, walk another 10 yards and hand it in. I don’t see the big deal,” D’Agostino said. “People can do that.”

D’Agostino tried to end the meeting on a positive note. “Just because we disagree doesn’t mean we don’t appreciate the feedback.”

A final decision on the ballot dropboxes’ future is expected at today’s Board of Elections meeting, where it’s part of a resolution on polling place changes.

The last day to register for the May 17 primary election is May 2. Voters can request mail-in ballots up until May 10. Mail-in ballots must be received by the county elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. For more information, go to votespa.com.