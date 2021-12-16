Lancaster County will go a ninth year without raising property taxes under the 2022 budget approved Wednesday by the county commissioners.

The $168.7 million budget was approved by a 2-1 vote, with Republicans Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino voting in favor and Democrat Craig Lehman opposing it. Lehman said it was the first time he’s voted against an annual budget plan during his 13 years on the board.

The budget contains a 1.7% overall spending increase, amounting to $2.8 million, with revenue expected to exceed expenses by $100,000.

The county real estate tax rate will remain at 2.911 mills. That means a home assessed at $100,000 would be taxed $291.10 by the county.

Parsons, the chairman of the three-member board, said he was proud that the county has kept the county’s taxes low as “careful stewards” of taxpayer money, adding that this contributes to Lancaster County’s reputation as a strong business community.

To balance the budget, the county assumed it would not fill all of its open positions in the year.

Instead of assuming all of the positions are 100% filled, the county looked at the average number of positions filled over the past five years (95.5%). The savings realized from this assumption eliminated a $3.4 million budget hole that would have been on the books had the county budgeted the same way it had in prior years.

Lehman cited this budget change as why he voted against the overall 2022 plan. He said it was “illogical” for the county to do so while trying to address staff vacancies across county government.

“Right now, the county has put in place things to recruit and retain employees,” Lehman said last week during a public session about the budget. “What are you really saying, you’re going to underfund personnel?”

On Wednesday, Lehman said he estimates the recent side agreements between the county and two of its employee bargaining units to raise hourly wages could total $5.1 million in additional spending.

D’Agostino disagreed with Lehman on the budgeting approach to open positions, saying this is a common budget practice he has used over his 30-year professional career.

This accounting change was considered previously, but county leaders held off until the county was able to build up its fund balance, which acts as the county’s savings account, Parsons said Wednesday. By the end of 2022, the county projects it will have $50.5 million in its fund balance, the most it has had in county history, said Patrick Mulligan, the county’s budget services director, in a meeting last week.

The approved 2022 budget also includes salary increases for county employees, no layoffs, continues to pay down the county’s debt, fully funds its pension program and is expected to maintain the county’s Aa2 credit rating, the third-highest credit rating from Moody’s. This is important as the county may take on new debt to fund construction of a new prison, Mulligan said last week.

Mulligan said the county’s tax receipts remain “really strong,” and that county residents have already paid more this year than was expected in the 2021 budget.

“Lancaster County residents pay their real estate taxes,” Mulligan said last week. “That says a lot about the people and businesses within the county.”

The 2022 budget, so far, allocates just a small portion of the $106 million the county received under the American Rescue Plan Act, the stimulus bill signed by President Biden early in the year. A few members of the public asked the commissioners to ensure county residents are included in the process to decide how to spend these one-time funds.