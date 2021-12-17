Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman said Friday he is resigning from the board before his term ends, an unexpected move that came two days after he clashed with his fellow commissioners over next year's budget.

His resignation is effective Jan. 7.

His resignation came as a surprise to local officials, including Diane Topakian, the chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee. Topakian said Lehman told her about his pending resignation Thursday night.

“I didn’t know what he was thinking,” Topakian said. “I think he just feels like this is the right time to do it, and to explore new opportunities.”

Lehman, the three-member board’s lone Democrat, said in a resignation letter that he's been considering quitting for months. His term expires in 2023 and he said he had every intention of completing it.

“... I cannot ignore the fact that it is simply time for me to step away from Lancaster County Government and explore other professional opportunities,” Lehman wrote in the letter Friday to fellow commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino and President Judge David Ashworth, which he later posted to his Facebook.

He did not provide a specific reason for his resignation. In a text, Lehman again said he does not have any immediate job lined up for after his last day on Jan. 7, adding “Right now, I simply want to take some time to figure out what’s next.”

A board of Lancaster County judges will now be tasked with appointing another county commissioner to complete the rest of his term. According to state law, the appointee will also be required to be from the same political party, meaning the board of judges will need to choose another Democrat to fill Lehman’s spot.

As of Friday, no Democrat has stepped forward to seek appointment to the seat.

President Judge David Ashworth, who will oversee the appointment, said he received a call from Lehman Friday morning regarding his resignation.

“I’m sorry to lose him,” Ashworth said. “I enjoyed working with him very much. I’ve always respected Craig and appreciated being able to work with him.”

Ashworth said he hopes to appoint a new commissioner as quickly as possible, “so long as we take our time and do our due diligence.”

The last time a sitting commissioner resigned was in February 2007, when Republican Pete Shaub left for a private sector job as a regional business manager for an international construction firm. Unlike Lehman’s departure, Shaub’s resignation had been anticipated for months, following a guilty plea for violating the state Sunshine Act and years of controversy with the courthouse, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives. Former Manheim Township superintendent Sharron Nelson was appointed to complete Shaub’s term by March 2007, as past judges often chose to select someone who would not be running for that office at the end of the term to avoid giving a person a head start to campaign.

Parsons, a Republican and chairman of the board, thanked Lehman in a statement for his service to Lancaster County.

“He made significant contributions to County government and has been a passionate advocate for his positions,” Parsons said. “There were some things we agreed on and some things we disagreed on, but after the vote was over on each issue, we always moved on in a friendly way to deal with the next matter before us. Regardless of policy positions, and periodic differences on those positions, I respect the fact that he was focused on solving problems. I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Lehman previously served as a budget analyst for the House Appropriations Committee of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and also served four years on Lancaster City Council between 1998-2002 and two years as Lancaster City Controller between 2006-2007. He was first elected as a county commissioner in 2007. He later served in multiple leadership roles in the County Commissioners Association Pennsylvania, as well as chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Caucus of County Commissioners. He also served on local boards, including the Economic Development Company and Lancaster County Conservation District Board until 2020.

Lehman attempted to run for higher office in recent years. In 2017, Lehman launched a statewide campaign to be Gov. Tom Wolf’s lieutenant governor, but dropped out in early 2018. In 2020, he ran unsuccessfully against city councilwoman Janet Diaz in the Democratic primary to challenge Sen. Scott Martin to represent the southern part of Lancaster County.

Lehman was often the lone dissenting voice on the GOP-controlled Board of Commissioners, bringing his background as a budget analyst to challenge the majority's policy proposals. He would frequently press county staff on seemingly small details to ensure taxpayers were protected. He’d also abstain from any vote he determined could be construed as unethical. For example, he abstained from voting to approve sign-on and retention bonuses for correctional officers in September because he believed the commissioners had restricted the public’s access to information prior to the vote, and therefore, he could not “in good conscience” support the proposal.

Earlier this week, Lehman said he prided himself in his ability to collaborate with his colleagues on most issues. Notably, however, he cast his first vote against a county budget on Wednesday.

“I think I have a pretty good reputation of being collaborative and trying to be reasonable in terms of things that come before the Board of Commissioners, and I do think it’s noteworthy that this will be the first time I vote ‘no,’” Lehman said Wednesday ahead of the board’s budget vote. “If that makes my colleagues uncomfortable, that’s not my fault. I’m simply trying to do right by the county’s finances, I’m trying to do right by the county employees and I’m trying to do right for the residents who live here.”

Reporter Carter Walker contributed reporting.