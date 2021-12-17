Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman said Friday he is resigning from the board before his term ends, an unexpected move that came two days after he clashed with his fellow commissioners over next year's budget.

His resignation is effective Jan. 7.

Lehman, the three-member board’s lone Democrat, said in a resignation letter that he's been considering quitting for months. His term expires in 2023 and he said he had every intention of completing it.

“... I cannot ignore the fact that it is simply time for me to step away from Lancaster County Government and explore other professional opportunities,” Lehman wrote in a letter Friday to fellow commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D'Agostino and President Judge David Ashworth.

He did not provide a specific reason for his resignation.

Parsons, a Republican, thanked Lehman in a statement for his service to Lancaster County.

“He made significant contributions to County government and has been a passionate advocate for his positions,” Parsons said. “There were some things we agreed on and some things we disagreed on, but after the vote was over on each issue, we always moved on in a friendly way to deal with the next matter before us.

"Regardless of policy positions, and periodic differences on those positions, I respect the fact that he was focused on solving problems. I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Under state law, the president judge of the county's Court of Common Pleas can appoint a successor from the same political party to complete the term.

Lehman previously served as a budget analyst for the House Appropriations Committee of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and also served four years on Lancaster City Council between 1998-2002 and two years as Lancaster City Controller between 2006-2007. He was first elected county commissioner in 2007.

Earlier this week, Lehman was the lone no vote on the county's $168.7 million budget. He said it was the first time he’s voted against an annual budget plan during his 13 years on the board.