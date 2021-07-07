Jackie Pfursich, Lancaster County's Clerk of Courts, will become the county's next solicitor after being appointed Wednesday by the county commissioners.

The current solicitor, Chris Hausner, is scheduled to retire on August 3, which will be Pfursich's start date pending approval from the county salary board.

"I will say that no solicitor in recent memory will come with a better working understanding of county government from day one," Commissioner Josh Parsons said. "If anyone has the chance to hit the ground running, I certainly think Jackie does."

Hausner said she informed the county of her intent to retire at the beginning of the year, and submitted a formal letter in March, because she did not want her successor to start in a similar postion as she had, where there had been a gap in the position.

"I look forward to volunteer work, travel and not awakening to an alarm clock," Hausner said in an email Wednesday. "I’m leaving the office in good hands. Jackie will be a highly capable County solicitor, using her administrative skills and knowledge of County and Court operations to great advantage."

Pfursich is a graduate of Widener University School of Law, and previously worked as an assistant attorney for the Pennsylvania Office of General Counsel and as a prosecuting attorney for the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Before being first elected as clerk of courts in 2015, Pfursich worked as assistant county solicitor for Lancaster County.

"I am excited for the opportunity to return to the solicitor's office and to the legal field," Pfursich said. "I've spent my entire legal career in public service and I feel very strongly about that."

The vote to appoint Pfursich fell along party lines, with Commissioner Craig Lehman, the sole Democrat, voting against the appointment because he said he believes it is inappropriate to select an elected official for an appointed position.

No disclosure was made prior to the vote of Pfursich's political connections to Parsons and Commissioner Ray D'Agostino, or to the current solicitor.

Pfursich chairs the Hempfield Area Republican Committee, which counts Hausner as a member. Records show she has donated $650 to D'Agostino's campaign committee. And when Pfursich first ran for clerk of courts in 2015, Parsons donated $1,000 to her campaign.

Until May 27, after Hausner announced her retirement plans, Edwin Pfursich, Jackie's husband, served as treasurer of Parsons' campaign committee.

Parsons said one other candidate was interviewed for the position but did not say who.

Pfursich's salary will be set at the next meeting of the count's salary board, which is Monday, July 12. The starting range for the position is $70,439.16 to $117,398.60, and Hausner' s current salary is $126,194.43.

Parsons said Rhonda Allen, the chief deputy clerk of courts, will carry out Pfursich's duties until the governor and state Senate agree on an appointee or until the 2022 election.