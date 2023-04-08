The Lancaster County Board of Elections is scheduled to vote on a measure Wednesday that would allow voters to “cure” mail-in ballots.

The term “ballot curing” describes a process whereby voters can correct clerical errors on their mail-in ballots to avoid having their votes rejected on a technicality. The most common clerical errors in recent Pennsylvania elections involved mistakes made on the outer envelope used to mail a ballot to election officials, such as failing to sign or date the legal declaration that they filled out the ballot themselves.

The proposal put forward by Democratic Commissioner John Trescot would restrict curing to the outer envelope – a missed or incorrect date or signature.

Should it pass, it would only be because Republican commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons were forced to give up their seats on the elections board this year because both are running for reelection. Trescot is not running for election this year, which frees him to continue serving on the board of elections, traditionally composed of the three county commissioners.

Parsons and D’Agostino are on the record as strongly opposing ballot curing, arguing that the practice is not mentioned in the state’s election code and should be considered illegal. Parsons noted at a November board of elections meeting that past court cases have said a ballot is officially cast when a voter puts it in the mail or hands it to the county elections office, just like it would be when a voter places a filled-out ballot into a scanner at a polling place.

“It gets into issues of game-playing: Are they calling some voters in and not other voters?” Parsons said, referring to curing practices in some Pennsylvania counties that saw election officials allowing political party staff to contact voters about ballot errors. “And I think this is one of the things that undermines confidence in elections, when you have, certainly, different counties doing different things, but when you also have questions about who’s being called in,” Parsons said.

D’Agostino, at the same meeting, said the fact that counties are handling the issue differently amounts to a violation of the equal protection clause in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

Parsons and D’Agostino did not respond Friday to a request for comment.

To fill in for D’Agostino and Parsons while they run for reelection, Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth appointed Christina Hausner, a former solicitor for the county, and Court of Common Pleas Judge Jeffery Wright, both Republicans.

Public debate

On Friday, Trescot said he decided to put the proposal up to a vote after the board discussed the issue and took comments from the public in March.

“I felt there was sufficient discussion from both sides (of the issue) that it warranted a vote,” Trescot said.

In March, several residents spoke at a board of elections meeting both for and against the measure. A contingent of activists from the Elizabethtown area, including Free PA activist and Elizabethtown school board member Danielle Lindemuth, spoke against ballot curing.

Voters already have plenty of opportunity to fill out their ballot correctly, Lindemuth said in March. Adding curing burdens election workers even more, she said.

“To me there are many things in place already, this is something going above and beyond,” said Lindemuth, who has also said that no-excuse vote-by-mail should be eliminated in Pennsylvania.

Several voters, mostly Democrats, at the same meeting expressed support for curing, saying older or disabled voters appreciate voting by mail, but are prone to mistakes. They should have a chance to correct them, not have their vote thrown away, they said.

Hausner and Wright in the March meeting commented on how the court system has struggled to add clarity to the law, but did not state a position for or against ballot curing.

At one point, Hausner noted state law says voters “shall” date and sign the outer envelope when using a mail-in ballot.

“We here at the local level can’t just say, ‘Well that’s not important,’ or ‘that’s not material’ or it violates (federal law). There are judges who are doing that, but that’s not our job, and it just makes things more difficult,” Hausner said in March.

Wright, for his part, cited findings from an LNP | LancasterOnline report that more than 60% of the county’s rejected mail-in ballots in the 2022 midterms were from voters 65 years and older.

“Which is a concern for our senior population, especially since I’m going to be in that (group) next year,” Wright said.

Other states with a longer history of no-excuse vote-by-mail have election laws that set strict rules for how county offices should handle ballot curing. Pennsylvania lawmakers so far have failed to address the issue either way, amid partisan gridlock.

Voting whiplash?

Trescot said there’s value in establishing a curing process, even if Parsons and D’Agostino reverse the decision next year if they are reelected.

A single election cycle with ballot curing, Trescot said, could help people get better at catching mistakes or avoiding them in the future.

“Hopefully, this will be part of the education process to get it right,” he said. “Anyone who does it wrong and comes in and cures it, I'm sure will be more careful next time, so the number of errors will continue to decrease.”

The proposed measure for Wednesday doesn’t go as far as other counties in the commonwealth. The measure would not allow Lancaster County election workers to flag ballots that are missing a secrecy envelope – a smaller envelope that voters must put their ballot in before putting in the outer envelope. The secrecy envelope is supposed to make sure no one can make out a voter’s selections without opening the outer envelope, ensuring a secret ballot.

Election workers also would not allow curing on Election Day itself. On Friday, Trescot told LNP | LancasterOnline that the elections office is just too busy on the day of the election to accommodate curing.

The next election is the municipal primary, scheduled for May 16. Local races like board of supervisors, school board and county-level races, like for the board of commissioners, are on the ballot.

Trescot said regardless of what Lancaster County decides, lawmakers in Harrisburg need to clean up the election code so every county is doing the same thing.

“I would really like for the state legislature to recognize that mail-in balloting is here to stay,” and change the law to reflect that, Trescot said.

