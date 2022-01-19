A representative from each of the county’s four major health systems will sit on Lancaster County’s newly created Health Advisory Council, along with a school superintendent, two municipal officials, a hospice physician and a counselor for people without health insurance, county Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons announced Wednesday.

The board is intended to formalize consultations between county officials, medical professionals and other stakeholders that started soon after the COVID-19 pandemic reached Pennsylvania in March 2020, Parsons said.

But it also is a rebuke to calls by some elected officials and health professionals who want to see the county create an independent public health department like the ones that operate now in six counties, such as in Philadelphia and Chester.

Unlike a public health department, the new council will have no power to take action in the face of a public health emergency. Instead, its members primarily will advise the county commissioners and help the county’s health and medical preparedness coordinator prepare for future emergencies, according to Violet De Stefano, who currently holds the coordinator position.

“This was not created to serve as a public health department,” De Stefano said Wednesday. “It’s an advisory council that is going to focus on providing information to the county commissioners regarding county health concerns.”

The nine members appointed on Wednesday were chosen by the commissioners and De Stefano, she said. The county received 30 applications for the volunteer council.

The first set of members includes:

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer for PennMedicine Lancaster General Health

Dr. David Gasperack, vice president and regional medical director for Wellspan Health’s Lancaster and Lebanon regions

Dr. Scott Snyder, medical director for Penn State Health’s Lancaster region

Deborah Willwerth, president of UPMC Lititz and registered nurse

Dr. Susanne Scott, hospice physician at Hospice and Community Care in East Hempfield Township

Diane Garber, emergency services coordinator for East Hempfield Township and municipal emergency management coordinator for East Petersburg Borough

Michael Bromirski, superintendent of Hempfield School District

Doroles Reidenbach, a registered nurse and founder of an Elizabethtown-based nonprofit offering counseling services to uninsured and underinsured county residents

Loren Miller, Elizabeth Township administrator

Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis, De Stefano said, and there are still four more remaining spots on the council to which applicants could be appointed, though she offered no timetable for when that would happen.

Each of the members from the health systems – Ripchinski, Gasperack, Snyder and Willwerth – were appointed to a two-year term. The other five members were appointed to a one-year term.

One applicant who was not appointed Wednesday is Alisia Jones, the CEO of Union Community Care, a federally qualified health organization with several clinics in the county.

Throughout the pandemic, Union Community Care has led efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines and tests to hard-to-reach groups and marginalized communities, said Kevin Ressler, the president and CEO of the United Way of Lancaster County.

Jones’s voice on the council would be useful, Ressler said, when deciding where testing sites should be located. He noted that the testing center opened Friday at the Public Safety Training Center in East Hempfield Township is inaccessible to people without a personal vehicle. Jones could help navigate such issues if she had a seat on the panel, he added.

“That’s the missing voice,” Ressler said. “When we talk about the health systems, that is a health system here.”

Opposed to independent agency

The council has been in the works since April 2020, according to emails obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline through an open records request. It will meet for the first time next month, where a chair will be chosen and the frequency of meetings will be determined, De Stefano said.

A survey of more than 2,000 Lancaster County residents released in March 2021, conducted by Franklin & Marshall College’s Opinion Research Center and sponsored by the United Way of Lancaster County, found “overwhelming support” for such an agency.

Several municipalities, including Manheim Township and Lancaster city, passed resolutions calling on the county to create a health department, while others, like Columbia Borough and Strasburg Township, voted against creating one.

Lancaster’s GOP-controlled board of commissioners has long opposed creating a health department; the advisory nature of the new council allows the commissioners to maintain control over public health responses.

“Under (a 1951) law, once a Board of Health is established there is no local oversight as the Board of Health would have almost complete autonomy,” D’Agostino said in October.

At the start of the pandemic, the county commissioners played a large role in leading local mitigation efforts. They worked to ensure long-term care facilities and health systems had the proper personal protective equipment, and consulted on a daily and weekly basis with local health systems. The commissioners worked to set up testing sites and, last year, a mass vaccination center at Park City Center. The county government also distributed more than $30 million in federal aid to local businesses.

But almost from the start of COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Lancaster County’s commissioners were critical of Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders on everything from business shutdowns to mandatory masking in public. This came to a head in May 2020, when D’Agostino and Parsons – backed by the county’s GOP delegation in Harrisburg – told residents the county would move to reopen its economy unilaterally.

Miller, one of the members appointed Wednesday, said he wanted to get involved to represent the voices of small townships and boroughs in the county’s more rural areas.

He said he opposed creating a county health department, but saw the council as a good alternative. “If we’re against something, we should be for something else,” he said.

“This county is a mix of the rural and the urban, small townships and suburban,” Miller added. “It’s a huge mix, so I think any council that purports to represent the county should have a comparable kind of mix involved.”