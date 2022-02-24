With the launch of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 23, political leaders in Lancaster County and Pennsylvania issued comments of support for the people of Ukraine.

Here are some of those comments:

Gov. Tom Wolf (D)

"I stand with @POTUS in condemning the unprovoked and unjustified Russian military invasion of the independent country of Ukraine. This attack on a peaceful country is shocking. I urge democratic leaders across the globe to unite and respond decisively to this unlawful attack. Frances and I pray for the people of Ukraine — and for the Pennsylvanians who have loved ones living in Ukraine."

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D)

"Putin alone is responsible for last night’s death and destruction in Ukraine. The international community stands united with Ukraine and we will move swiftly to enact consequences against Putin for this unprovoked attack."

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R)

"My prayers are with the Ukrainian people. Putin has launched a war of aggression against a neighboring state. His war will cost many thousands of innocent lives and threaten security around the world. President Biden must immediately impose the strongest sanctions possible and Congress should pass the NYET Act to cripple Russia’s financial sector and make Putin regret his terrible decision."

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R)

"The Russian invasion and unprovoked attacks on Ukraine at Putin’s direction are unacceptable and depraved. The Biden administration, our NATO, and international allies must stand together to support Ukraine against this needless aggression."

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons (R)

"Pray for Ukraine and our troops in nearby countries. Very disturbing and dangerous times for the world."

State Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster city

"I just signed on to co-sponsor a PA House Resolution to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PA has the second largest Ukrainian American population in the US. We must denounce this immoral aggression and stand with Ukraine."

U.S Rep. Conor Lamb, Democrat and candidate for U.S. Senate

"This unprovoked invasion of Ukraine must be met with punitive economic sanctions by tte United States and our allies. Putin and those around him must be made to feel severe, lasting consequences for this unlawful attack. I stand with the Ukrainian people and pray for their safety in defense of their country."

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democrat and candidate for U.S. Senate

"Gisele and I send our thoughts to the people of Ukraine as they suffer an unprovoked + unjustified attack. Putin chose to reject diplomacy + peace to start a war of aggression. @POTUS and our allies are already taking steps to hold Russia accountable + we must continue to do so."

Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate

"We are praying for the brave and resilient Ukrainian people. The attacks being carried out by Vladimir Putin are reprehensible. We stand with our friend and ally."

Carla Sands, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate

"Please pray for Ukrainians as they are forced to defend themselves against an unprovoked invasion."

Kathy Barnette, Republican candidate for U.S Senate

"More is to come. Unfortunately, Taiwan is up next. This will not end well for them or America. And it's all as a direct result of our CURRENT feckless 'leadership.'"

Jeff Bartos, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate

"My prayers are with the people of Ukraine tonight."

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, and candidate in this year's GOP gubernatorial primary

"Praying for the people of Ukraine and the many Ukrainians in Pennsylvania who fear for their loved ones back home."

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R)

"Russia's unprovoked and unnecessary attack against Ukraine poses a threat to freedom in Europe and to America's NATO allies in the region."

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, Republican representing parts of York and Cumberland counties

"As we pray for the Ukrainian people, make no mistake: THIS is what happens when America’s enemies see a weak and incompetent @POTUS. #Ukraine #BidenIsAFailure. As Sec. of State, John Kerry did nothing to stop the invasion of Crimea, all for an unenforceable agreement to fight the air. Now that his chickens came home to roost, he’s more worried about emissions from war & distraction from the climate than the slaughter in #Ukraine."

U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R)

"Russia’s attack on the freedom-loving people of Ukraine is unjustified, unprovoked, and a flagrant violation of international law. Sanctioning Russia BEFORE an invasion would have forced Russia to the negotiating table from a position of weakness. Instead, Biden decided on a wait-and-see approach. The last 24 hours prove how incredibly foolish that was."

U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D)

"This is Putin's madness in action. He must be held accountable. My prayers are with the Ukrainian people as this unjust attack on their nation unfolds. The world is with you."

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D)

"Putin and those who enable him must pay a major price for his attacks on Ukraine. I support @POTUS Biden and our allies as they work to make that happen, and I stand with Ukrainian civilians who are going to be the most affected."

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R)

"Today (Wednesday) I joined @USRepKeating to announce bipartisan legislation that would impose sanctions on Russian parliamentarians who voted in favor of the Kremlin’s recognition of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as 'independent states.' It is critical for the US to impose immediate, crippling sanctions that strike at the heart of Putin’s corrupt regime & send a clear message about the consequences Russia will suffer for invading Ukraine’s sovereign territory. The world is watching & the time to act is now."

U.S. Rep. John Joyce (R)

"Join me in praying for the people of Ukraine tonight."

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D)

"My thoughts are with the innocent people of Ukraine, including the Ukrainian-American community watching this unconscionable attack on their families and home unfold. America stands with you and we stand for democracy."

U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean (D)

"My prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they face unprovoked and unjust attacks across their sovereign nation at the hands of a dictator. Mr. Putin is responsible for the devastation and must be held accountable for bringing violence and instability to Europe and the world. We are all watching Mr. Putin’s horrific attacks on the independent nation of Ukraine. This is a humanitarian crisis — and as we discuss next steps, one thing should be clear: the world must send aid and prepare to take in refugees. We cannot wait."

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R)

"Amidst the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, President Biden recently promised to supply energy to our European allies, with the aim of reducing the region’s dependence on Russian natural gas. If Biden is serious about lowering energy costs & diminishing Russia’s power, he must expedite approval of U.S. energy infrastructure, including pipelines & liquified natural gas export facilities, & allow the U.S. to be the lowest-cost provider of clean energy at home & abroad."

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, Democrat representing Chester County

"Today is a sad day for humanity and democracy. Putin's premeditated and unprovoked act of aggression against Ukraine cannot and will not go unpunished."

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson (R)

"President Putin has begun an unprompted and unwarranted invasion of Ukraine, which is the most significant infringement in Europe since World War II. This attack calls for a strong response from the U.S. and our allies, including significant economic sanctions."

State Sen. Doug Argall, R-Schuykill County

"I stand with the rest of the Free World today in condemning the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine. I stand with the Pennsylvanians who have family in Ukraine and all of our citizens of Ukrainian ancestry, including those in Cass Township in Schuylkill County which has the highest percentage of people of Ukrainian ancestry in the United States."