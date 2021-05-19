About 28% of Lancaster County's 344,000 registered voters participated in Tuesday's municipal primary, according to the county Board of Elections.

There were 96,325 voters in Lancaster County who cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election, with 18,427 of those ballots -- or 19% -- cast by mail, said Christa Miller, the county’s chief registrar of elections.

The 2021 turnout rate was more than twice what it was for the 2017 and 2019 municipal primaries, when turnout sat at about 14%. In 2017, 38,818 of the 272,258 eligible registered voters participated, while 39,148 of the 271,856 eligible voters cast a ballot in the 2019 primary, according to county records.

The number of voters who cast ballots this year is significantly higher for two reasons. First, it was the first municipal primary election under the state’s expanded no-excuse mail voting rules, which may have encouraged some voters to participate who ordinarily would skip an off-year primary.

The other factor was that independents, who sit out Pennsylvania’s closed primaries, were eligible to vote on three constitutional amendments and one voter referendum. That pool of eligible voters, plus heightened interest in two amendments to limit the governor’s emergency powers, was another draw for many voters.

Elections staff won’t begin counting most of the mail-in vote until Friday because a vendor error in the ballot printing and assembly process affecting about 14,000 mail ballots.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the county had only tallied results from 2,167 of the mail-in ballots that were not affected by the vendor error.